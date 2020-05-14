Covid-19 impact: Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Worth $33.15 Billion By 2025

December 2018 | Report Format: Electronic (PDF)

The global plasma protein therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 33.15 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to high prevalence of bleeding and other rare disorders, rising investment in R&D, and increasing use of plasma-derived products in neurology and other therapeutic indications.

Plasma-derived proteins are primarily used as replacement therapies to treat chronic, rare diseases. Patients that rely on these medications require regular injections or infusions throughout their lives. While there are more than 250 products derived from plasma, key players generally rely on Immunoglobulin (IG), albumin, and factor VIII to drive sales and profitability.

Over the past decade, the plasma protein therapeutics market has grown lucratively with immunoglobulin capturing the major market share. Demand for plasma derived-products is driven by rising disease prevalence, geriatric population, and improved access to drugs in emerging markets. Approvals of new plasma-derived therapies are anticipated to further fuel the demand. Developing countries such as China and Brazil offer new investment avenues to the global market giants.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Germany leads the European market, supported by high demand for blood components, presence of key players, large addressable population, and rising disease prevalence

Demand for immunoglobulin is expected to continue rising owing to prevalence of primary immunodeficiencies, usage in new indications, and ease of administration

Non-plasma based recombinant therapies are likely to compete with plasma-derived products in the factor VIII market

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit high growth over the forecast period fueled by increasing healthcare expenditure, presence of a large number patients. improved ratio of patients suffering from disease and patients receiving treatment, low-cost production of drugs, and improvement in diagnostic technology.

Major players operating in the plasma protein therapeutics market include CSL Behring, Grifols, S.A., Shire Plc, Octapharma AG, Biotest AG, and Kedrion S.P.A. Regional expansion, broad product portfolio, and merger & acquisitions are chief strategic undertakings adopted by key players.