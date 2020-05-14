Chondrosarcoma Surgery Market Size Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

Global Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market Information, by types (Conventional chondrosarcoma, Clear cell chondrosarcoma, Myxoid chondrosarcoma, Mesenchymal chondrosarcoma, Dedifferentiated chondrosarcoma, and others), by diagnosis (Biopsy, Imaging, and others), by treatment (Surgery, Therapies, Hemipelvectomy, and others), by end user (hospitals and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others) – Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

Chondrosarcoma is a rare type of bone cancer that consist predominantly of cartilage. It mostly affect pelvis, upper arms (humerus), thighs (femur), ribs, and shoulder blades (scapula) and is the most common in people older than 40 years.

Rising funding for R&D and clinical trials as well as FDA approvals are major driving forces for global Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market . Major players are funding large amount of money in new product development for effective cure that is another key driver for the market.

The Global Chondrosarcoma Surgery Market is growing at the CAGR of ~3.1% during the forecast period and expected to reach US$ 537.8 million by 2023.

Segments:

Global Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of conventional chondrosarcoma, clear cell chondrosarcoma, myxoid chondrosarcoma, mesenchymal chondrosarcoma, de-differentiated chondrosarcoma.

On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into biopsy, imaging, and others. Biopsy is further sub-segmented into shave open biopsy, core needle biopsy, and others. Imaging is further sub-segmented into X-Ray, Computed Tomography Scan (CT scan), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scan, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market has been segmented into intensive surgery, therapies, hemipelvectomy, and others. Therapies are further sub-segmented into physical therapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and others. Hemipelvectomy is further sub-segmented into external hemipelvectomy, internal hemipelvectomy, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis of Global Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market :

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America holds the largest market share owing to various factors such as increasing prevalence of chondrosarcoma and increasing investment in R&D. Europe is the second largest market due to advanced healthcare facilities where the countries like Germany and UK are holding the largest market share. New cases of chondrosarcoma are rising in Asia Pacific region. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure are driving the growth for Asia Pacific Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market . Due to low knowledge of disease and treatment, Middle East and Africa (ME&A) is likely to have a limited growth in the market.

Key Players for Global Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market :

Some of the key players in this market are: Abbott. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Akorn, Inc. (US), Agios, Inc. (US), Baxter (US) , Bayer AG (US), Epizyme, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Mylan N.V. (US), and others