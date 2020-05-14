Biopsy Devices Market Share Analysis, Strategies, Revenue and Forecasts to 2023

Global Biopsy Devices Market Share, Growth And Trends Analysis By Product Type (Biopsy Guns, Biopsy Guidance System, Biopsy Needles, Forceps And Others), By Application (Surgical Biopsy, Skin Biopsy, Needle Biopsy, Bone Marrow Biopsy, Cancer Diagnosis And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes And Others) –

Global Biopsy Devices Market – Highlights

The Global Biopsy Devices Market is increasing pervasively over the last decade. Factors such as increasing prevalence of kidney diseases & transplants are fueling the market growth to an extent. Also, the risk factors for kidney diseases & disorders like chronic high blood pressure & diabetes are speeding up the market growth, creating the demand for the better diagnostic and treatment methods.

Additional factors propelling the market growth include the changing lifestyle led by the growing urbanization & industrialization coupled with the improving economic conditions that enable access to the quality of life & to the improved healthcare worldwide. Advancements in surgeries, fuel the market growth. Furthermore, factors such as increasing number of biopsy procedures and rising demand for new techniques for diagnosis of chronic diseases provide significant impetus to the Biopsy Devices Market.

Conversely, factors such as prohibitive costs associated with these devices and the increasing awareness and availability in the developing as well as in the developed regions are some of the key factors impeding the market growth. Adversely, new products and services available in the developing and well as developed countries and the presence of well-established market players are expected to provide impetus to the market growth, filling up the demand and supply gap.

Global Biopsy Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this Biopsy Devices Market are:

BD

Precision Biopsy, LLC

Scion Medical Technologies, LLC. (UK)

Cook Medical

Hologic, Inc.

Leica Biosystems

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

R. Bard, Inc

Creganna

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Focal Therapeutics, Inc.

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

November 08, 2018

STRATEC Consumables GmbH (Austria), an OEM supplier of smart polymer-based consumables to in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), life sciences, and medical technology industries announced the signing of a supply agreement covering a customized microfluidic polymer chip with Vortex BioSciences (US), a NetScientific portfolio firm. This chip is a main component of the VTX-1 system, an automated liquid biopsy platform which provides a simple, label-free isolation of circulating tumor cells directly from a tube of blood.

July 24, 2018

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a magnetic device system to be used for guiding sentinel lymph node biopsies in the breast cancer patients with specific conditions and are undergoing the mastectomy. The Sentimag System also known as the magtrace and sentimag magnetic localization system identifies specific lymph nodes, known as sentinel lymph nodes to be removed by surgeries by using magnetic detection during sentinel lymph node biopsy procedures.

August 08, 2018

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the breakthrough device for blood-based cancer diagnostic assay, developed by PapGene. This new assay uses a combination of circulating tumor DNA and protein biomarkers to detect cancers in average-risk, asymptomatic individuals over the age of 65.

Global Biopsy Devices Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented the analysis into four key dynamics; for better understanding: –

By Product Type: Biopsy Guns, Biopsy Guidance System, Biopsy Needles, and Forceps among others.

By Application: Surgical biopsy, Skin biopsy, Needle biopsy, Bone marrow biopsy, and Cancer Diagnosis among others.

By End-user: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic centers, Academic & Research Institutes among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Biopsy Devices Market – Regional Analysis

By region, the Global Biopsy Devices Market has been segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas account for the most significant share of the global biopsy devices market. High prevalence of oncology diseases generates high demand for cancer screening and consequently drive the market for biopsy devices. High healthcare expenditure, the existence of key players in the region and extensive use of technologically advanced biopsy devices in the region support the growth of the market. North America is leading the Americas market and is anticipated to reach USD 2.4 Bn by the end of 2022.

Europe is the second largest market for biopsy devices. High healthcare expenditure and high expenditure on healthcare infrastructure boost the growth of the market.

APAC is on its path to emerge as the fastest growing Biopsy Devices Market. Surging prevalence of cancer, growing awareness which has led to increased demand for cancer screening, and expansion of healthcare budget in emerging economies are factors substantiating the growth of the APAC market. In addition, the governments in the region are endeavoring towards raising awareness and encouraging individuals to undertake cancer screening which is acting as a growth influencer.

