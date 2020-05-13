U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market: Growing Demand for Pet Insurance and Increasing Animal Healthcare Expenditure

Factors such as the growing demand for pet insurance and increasing animal healthcare expenditure, rising demand for animal-derived food products, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels are the primary growth drivers for this market. Growing adoption of companion animals and increasing prevalence of animal diseases requiring surgeries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. However, increasing pet care costs may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

How much is the U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market worth?

The U.S. veterinary infusion pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2016 and 2021 to reach USD 35.4 Million by 2021.

“Large-volume infusion pumps account for the largest share of the U.S. veterinary infusion pumps market”

Large-volume infusion pumps account for the largest share of the U.S. veterinary infusion pumps market and are expected to witness the highest growth over the next five years. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the growing use of these pumps to deliver large volumes of fluids in animals during emergency conditions, provide blood transfusions, and administer total parenteral nutrition at continuous predetermined medium-to-high flow rates.

“Private hospitals accounted for the largest share”

In the end-user market, private hospitals accounted for the largest share, majorly due to the increasing use of large-volume infusion pumps and syringe infusion pumps to administer fluids for various clinical conditions in animals, and growth in animal health expenditure.

Leading Companies

The major players in the market include DRE Veterinary (U.S.) and Jorgensen Laboratories (U.S.). Other players operating in this market are Heska Corporation (U.S.), Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Q Core Medical Ltd. (Israel), Grady Medical System Inc. (U.S.), Mediaid Inc. (U.S.), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (U.K.), Jørgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), and Kent Scientific Corporation (U.S.).

Jorgensen Laboratories (U.S.) is one of the major players in the veterinary infusion pumps market. To garner the leading position in this market, the company focuses on marketing its special veterinary infusion pumps through various distribution channels and is continuously marking its presence in the veterinary equipment market since its inception. The company’s core competency lies in its specific small animal instrument and equipment product line.

In August 2015, the company launched the DRE Avanti Plus infusion pump, a volumetric infusion pump that uses a microcontroller for accurate control of infusion rate and volume.

In August 2014, the company established DRE Scientific in the U.S.; the new division is dedicated to selling research-specific equipment packages to universities, laboratories, and other facilities.

