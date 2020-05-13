Strategic Technology Trends in the Joint Replacement Market

The material technologies in joint replacement has undergone significant change in recent years, with metal based joint implant to polyethylene based joint implant. The rising wave of new material technologies such as ceramic and polyethylene are creating significant potential for advanced joint replacement in various medical platforms due to its improved strength and durability.

In joint replacement market, various material technologies such as metal, ceramic, and polyethylene are used in knee, hip, shoulder, and ankle applications. Increasing geriatric population, growing number of chronic medical condition such as, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis, and technological advancements such as robotic-assisted surgeries, and 3D printing are creating new opportunities for various joint replacement technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in joint replacement market and it has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Joint Replacement Market”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in joint replacement market.

Lucintel study finds that joint replacement technology is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2024. Metal is the largest segment of this market. Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Smith and Nephew, Wright Medical, and Exactech are among the major players in the joint replacement market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global joint replacement technology by material technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Material Technology

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Material Technology

Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Metal Based Implants

• Ceramic Based Implants

• Polyethylene Based Implants

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Knee

o Metal Based Implants

o Ceramic Based Implants

o Polyethylene Based Implants

• Hip

o Metal Based Implants

o Ceramic Based Implants

o Polyethylene Based Implants

• Shoulder

o Metal Based Implants

o Ceramic Based Implants

o Polyethylene Based Implants

• Ankle

o Metal Based Implants

o Ceramic Based Implants

o Polyethylene Based Implants

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– France

• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

• The Rest of the World

– Brazil

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Joint Replacement Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Material Technology

A more than 150 pages of research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.