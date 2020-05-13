“PM Narendra Modi’s India dream of 5 Trillion Dollar Economy by 2024 Achievable” said AU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. P.B. Sharma, former Professor IIT Delhi; former VC (DTU, RGPV and DCE) at IIF Webinar on 13th May,2020

Indian Institute of Finance hosted the 25th IIF Webinar series on “Essence of Life and Growth” by Prof. Dr. P.B. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Amity University, Gurugram, INDIA; President (2017-18) Association of Indian Universities, INDIA; Founder Vice Chancellor (2009-2014) Delhi Technological University, India; Founder Vice Chancellor (1998-2008) Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, INDIA; Principal (1990-2009), Delhi College of Engineering, University of Delhi, INDIA; formerly Professor, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) (1979-1990) . The Webinar was moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India (www.financeindia.org). The Webinar was attended by over 57 global participants from USA, Sweden, Spain, UAE, Africa, India and others.

Prof Sharma building on from his deep knowledge of Vedic sciences, spirituality and engineering sciences said that one should learn throughout one’s whole life and utilize the knowledge and wisdom for the betterment of life and nature. One should utilize every breath of life with accountability and responsibility for the welfare of society. It is one’s choice how to live their life either with cheers or with tears. It is important to understand the science of life and build a positive conciousness for inducing sustained Growth and Happy living.

Vice Chancellor Sharma said that science and knowledge integrate the spirituality. Peace and prosperity can happen with spirituality and humanness. One should try to provide smile on others faces and it should be the purpose of one’s life said Prof. Sharma. Quoting his personal life examples he explained the concept of the world moving from the age of scarcity to the age of plenty which most youth are preplexed with inducing volatility in uncertainty. He said we all need to move from “I” to “We” to enjoy the blessings of life and prosperity blossoming at our doorsteps.

According to Prof. Sharma, next six months will decide our path of success and developments in future; so instead of focus on smart or mega city, we should focus on smart village or slum. We have to discipline ourselves in next 6 months. There should be inclusive growth. Life would be tough and you should be prepared now feels Prof. Sharma. These are challenging times, but the potential Indians and the youth of thw global village have today will lead us well in to the next century.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Sharma strongly felt that the able leadership by our honourable prime minister Narendra Modi will read us to the 5 Trillon Dollar Economy by 2024 and more, provided the policies being placed by the government are implemented judiciously and in time. We are fortunate to be in times where the fruits of democracy, equity, social order and positivity induced by corona and lockdown in the family systems and inner self is the highest for now. We need to build upon this and take the opportunities Corona is bringing forth upon India to be a enrich society.

Youth should take the tasks seriously, nurture their talent and be accountable, responsible, committed and honest towards their work which is essential for the future of nation said Prof. Sharma. He appreciated the efforts of Indian Institute of Finance for bringing these series of Webinars full of positive thoughts of personalities from around the World at one platform to enrich human life and mindset for sustained growth and enriched living. He outlined the rich contribution the professors of the institute are making via their research and social contributions for enriching the enviornment with positivity. Prof. Sharma also appreciated the efforts of the founder Prof. Dr. J.D. Agarwal in establishing IIF as a temple off learning and high quality research respected and valued worldwide by scientists and governments.

Large number of Questions from amongst over 57 participants were asked by Mr. Asoke K. Laha (President & CEO, Interra IT USA); Dr. Hetal Parikh (School Teacher & HOD, Gujarat, INDIA) and many others.

