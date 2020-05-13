Posted on by

Hardware Security Module Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2028, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

Latest report on global Hardware Security Module market by FMI

Analysts at Future Market Insights find that the global Hardware Security Module market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx%. The market study suggests that the global market size of Hardware Security Module is projected with a CAGR of 10.9% over the stipulated timeframe 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Hardware Security Module market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players. 

The Hardware Security Module market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA) 

Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:

By Type 

  • LAN-Based HSM/Network-Attached HSM
  • PCIe-Based/Embedded Plugins HSM
  • USB-Based/Portable HSM 

By Application

  • Payment Processing
  • Code and Document Signing
  • Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS)
  • Authentication
  • Database Encryption

Market Players

  • Gemalto NV
  • Thales E-Security Inc.
  • Utimaco GmbH
  • IBM Corporation
  • Futurex
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  • ATOS SE
  • Yubico
  • Ultra Electronics
  • Spyrus, Inc.

What does the Hardware Security Module market research holds for the readers?

  • One by one company profile of key vendors.
  • Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Hardware Security Module market. 
  • Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
  • Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
  • Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Hardware Security Module.

The Hardware Security Module market research clears away the following queries: 

  1. What is the present and future outlook of the global Hardware Security Module market on the basis of region?
  2. What tactics are the Hardware Security Module market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
  3. What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Hardware Security Module market?
  4. Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2028?
  5. Why region has the highest consumption of Hardware Security Module? 

