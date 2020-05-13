Hardware Security Module Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2028, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

Latest report on global Hardware Security Module market by FMI

Analysts at Future Market Insights find that the global Hardware Security Module market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx%. The market study suggests that the global market size of Hardware Security Module is projected with a CAGR of 10.9% over the stipulated timeframe 2018-2028.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Hardware Security Module market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.

The Hardware Security Module market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:

By Type

LAN-Based HSM/Network-Attached HSM

PCIe-Based/Embedded Plugins HSM

USB-Based/Portable HSM

By Application

Payment Processing

Code and Document Signing

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS)

Authentication

Database Encryption

Market Players

Gemalto NV

Thales E-Security Inc.

Utimaco GmbH

IBM Corporation

Futurex

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

ATOS SE

Yubico

Ultra Electronics

Spyrus, Inc.

