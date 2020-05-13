Future of Global Folding Bikes Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

Our latest research report entitled Folding Bikes Market (by product type (mid-fold, vertical fold, triangle hinge, magnet folding and suspension system), frame material (aluminum, steel, carbon fiber and titanium), application (fitness, commercial and sports)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of folding bikes.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure folding bikes cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential folding bikes growth factors. According to report the global folding bikes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

A folding bike is a bicycle designed to fold into a compact form for proper transportation and storage. The first advantage offered by folding bicycles is intermodality. Unlike conventional bicycles, folding can be combined much more easily with other means of transport. Currently, few cities already have adequate infrastructure to transport the bicycle on public transport. Folding bikes have small wheels, low frame, and adjustable handlebars. Most models are designed primarily for urban use. Also, these folding bikes can be conveniently transported through passenger car vehicles.

Increasing awareness about health and growing concerns about global pollution is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the folding bikes can be taken anywhere as they are light in weight and the folding nature of these bikes helps to lower the space of the bikes while traveling to the farther places as the space needed to carry is very less. They can be taken to the hilly regions for those of the riders who have the hobby of hiking and trailing. Folding Bikes are increasingly viewed as an exercise tool all across the globe, distinguishing its use even by wealthy consumers.

In addition, folding bikes are gaining popularity among the people who are shifting towards healthy and eco-friendly solutions. Moreover, challenges associated with design safety and performance limitation are likely to restrain the growth of the folding bike’s market. Furthermore, government encouragement for the use of bicycles as a mode of daily travel is providing several growth opportunities for the folding bike market. On the other hand, the increasing trend of the mixed mode of commutation among the urban commuters will influence the folding bike’s market positively over the upcoming years.

Europe Dominated the Folding Bike’s Market in Terms of Revenue

Among the geographies, Europe dominated the folding bike’s market in terms of revenue. The growth in the European region is due to The bike named “Bike Intermodal“ is the product of a European development team that was given a €1.58m research grant to make a lighter, more compact folding bike that would encourage more people out of cars and onto bikes and public transport.

Segment Covered

The report on the global folding bikes market covers segments such as product type, frame material, and application. On the basis of product type the global folding bikes market is categorized into mid-fold, vertical fold, triangle hinge, magnet folding, and suspension system. On the basis of frame material the global folding bikes market is categorized into aluminum, steel, carbon fiber, and titanium. On the basis of application the global folding bikes market is categorized into fitness, commercial, and sports.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global folding bikes market such as, Mobility Holdings, Ltd., Montague Corporation, Hummingbird Bike Company, Ltd., Dawes Cycles Limited, Decathlon S.A., DAHON North America, Inc., Cyclecentric Ltd., Citizen Bike Inc., Bobbin Bicycles Ltd. and Brompton Bicycle Ltd..

