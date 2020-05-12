Touchless Sensing Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Touchless Sensing Market Scenario:

Touchless sensing refers to a software-dependent and advanced form of human-machine interaction, where the user can control and monitor devices using contactless modes. Such technology is used in tablets, PDAs, mobile phones, and many other computer-enabled devices. Touchless sensing technology has several applications in different industries such as healthcare, agribusiness, food, and IT owing to the benefits offered by it. Such benefits include lower costs, zero maintenance, ease of development, reliability, and integration.

Within the food and agribusiness industry, touchless sensing also aids in the reduction of cross contamination in the food processing plant. The product overheads can also be reduced through the eradication of direct human handling during the packaging process. In addition, the name suggests that the implementation of touchless sensing technology remedies the hygiene concerns to a considerable extent.

Some of the key factors driving the Touchless Sensing Industry include the ease of incorporation into mobile devices and its high demand in different industries. apart from that, ease of development and integration, enhancement of user experience, and ease of use are other factors contributing to the ascension of the global touchless sensing market over the forecast period. Further, increasing digitization across different industry verticals is also likely to provide the necessary traction to the touchless sensing market. Lastly, growth in the hygiene concerns, especially in the food and beverages industry, is also contributing to the substantial growth of the global touchless sensing market over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Some prominent players present in the global touchless sensing market include Eyesight Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), Elliptic Labs Inc., (Norway), CogniVue Corporation, (Canada), InvenSense (U.S.), Crossmatch (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherland).

Market Segmentation:

The global touchless sensing market is segmented by industry, product, technology, touchless biometric, and region.

Based on industry, the global touchless sensing market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, automotive, consumer electronics, government, and healthcare.

Based on product, the global touchless sensing market is segmented into touchless sanitary equipment, and touchless biometric.

Among these, the touchless sanitary equipment market is segmented into touchless faucets, hand dryers, touchless towel dispensers, touchless soap dispensers, and touchless trashcans.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The global touchless sensing market is segmented into the regions of North America, Europe Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. Europe is estimated to be at the foremost position in the global touchless sensing market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the favourable initiatives undertaken by governments towards higher hygiene standards. The UK, Spain, and France are known to emerge as significant markets for touchless sensing technology within the region. This is due to the people residing in these regions having a higher priority towards hygiene.

Apart from that, North America is expected to boast a second place in the global touchless sensing market. Owing to the rising inclination towards new and upgraded technologies, along with the rising adoption of digital business strategies are two of the primary factors driving fast traction to the regional touchless sensing market. Further, presence of some of the major players in the touchless sensing market is also providing the needed impetus to market growth. China, Japan, and India are expected to emerge as major markets in the APAC touchless sensing market.

