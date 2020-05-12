Nano-enabled Packaging Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2026

Nano-enabled packaging is a type of packaging technique that controls temperature, moisture, pH, and freshness of the material inside the packet, and contains information for consumers, and controls the environment to increase the shelf life of the product.

Nano-enabled packaging is in high demand in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries due to change in consumption patterns. In addition, advancement in nanotechnology and increased global investments have boosted the global nano-enabled packaging market over the past few years.

The global nano-enabled packaging market is driven by rise in demand for innovative packaging to increase the shelf life, digitalization of food records, and global shift of people toward hygienic food. However, high cost of packaging hampers the growth of the market. Moreover, increased investment in R&D globally is expected to provide new opportunities to the market players.

The global nano-enabled packaging market is segmented based on type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, it is categorized in active, intelligent, and others. Based on the industry vertical, it is classified into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, consumer electronics, and others. Geographically, it across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The major players profiled in the report includes Bemis Company, Inc., Tetra Pak, Klckner Pentaplast, Amcor Limited, Sealed Air, Sonoco Products Company., 3M, CCL Industries Inc., BASF SE, and DuPont.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global nano enabled packaging market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets from 2016 to 2023.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall market scenario.

The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

