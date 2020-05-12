Global Shapewear Products Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Shapewear Products Market (by gender (male, female), application (performance & recovery, body shaping), distribution channel (modern trade, online channels, specialty retail store)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of shapewear products.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure shapewear products cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential shapewear products growth factors. According to the report, the global shapewear products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Increase in Population Coupled with Increased Disposable Income has a Positive Impact on the Growth of the Market

Shapewear is a type of apparel designed to help mould, hold or push the body into a certain shape and gives it a smooth appearance. Shapewear squeezes and presses unnecessary fat into place, making the body appear slimmer. Shapewear products enhance or correct functions and are typically worn with a specific outfit.

In addition, shapewear includes apparels created with medical purposes in mind, such as posture improvement or body support. The benefits offered by shapewear products include improves posture and abdominal muscles, prolapse of age benefits, lose inches instantly, and uses in weight loss efforts, in turn, Improving self-esteem and confidence. In addition, there are different types of shapewear are available in the market that includes bodysuits, brassieres, girdles, control panties, garter belts, body briefers, and control slips.

The major factors such as increased attention to a slim physical appearance among the people across the globe and growing participation in sports drive the growth of the shapewear products market. In addition, the increase in population coupled with increased disposable income has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Moreover, raising awareness related to fitness, advancement in fabric technology and more comfortable garments are some supporting factors that escalating the demand for shapewear products market. The substitute available for shapewear products such as Swimwear, activewear, and sportswear products could restrain the growth of the shapewear product market.

The world’s elder population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. The number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050. The demand for shapewear products generated from the geriatric population is expected to grow at a fast rate, providing significant opportunities for the shapewear products market during the forecast period. Moreover, the new techniques offering moisture regulation solutions, anti-odor, and anti-bacterial properties that added health and hygiene value to apparels. This, in turn, is also creating growth opportunities for shapewear products.

Europe is Expected to Be the Largest Region for Shapewear Products Market

On the basis of region, Europe is expected to be the largest region for the shapewear products market. Due to the high incidences of obesity in European countries generate high demand for the shapewear products market. Moreover, increasing fitness-conscious population, the number of consumers aged 50 and older is high in Germany and growing participation in sports are some major factors responsible for the growth of the market in Europe region. On the other hand, the U.S. region is anticipated to generate large revenue in North America.

The trends of shapewear are constantly changing in the U.S. with women more inclined towards stylish and fashionable shapewear products. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region for market due to an increase in government investments for the promotion of sports. Additionally, the growing popularity of online sales among the consumer and the availability of products on the e-commerce side is also fuelling the shapewear products market.

Segment Covered

The report on global shapewear products market covers segments such as gender, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of gender, the global shapewear products market is categorized into male and female. On the basis of application, the global shapewear products market is categorized into performance & recovery, and body shaping. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global shapewear products market is categorized into modern trade, online channels, and a specialty retail store.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global shapewear products market such as Nike Inc., Spanx Inc., Adidas AG, Triumph International Corporation, Leonisa SA, Wacoal, Ann Chery, 2XU and Under Armour Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global shapewear products market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of shapewear products market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the shapewear products market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the shapewear products market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.