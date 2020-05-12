Global Industrial Power Supply Market Industry 2025

The latest report on Industrial Power Supply Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Industrial Power Supply Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Industrial Power Supply such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Growing Adoption of Automation-Enabled Electronic Components in Various Industries are the Major Driving Factor of the Industrial Power Supply Industry

The power supply needs in the Industrial sector is dramatically different from other sectors. Ever-growing demands for product personalization and rising market requirements continuously shape industrial production. Therefore, finding power supplies best suited for the needs of Industrial control, testing, automation, and assembly is essential. Electric power companies are tapping new technologies to serve gradually sophisticated customers who expect the types of high-tech digital experiences that other industries offer.

In the industrial power supply, older equipment was replaced with newer, efficiency standards that were implemented and technology change occurred, particularly in lighting and other appliances. The demographic and economic factors driving this trend included reducing population growth and a shifting economy toward less energy-intensive industries.

Growing adoption of automation-enabled electronic components in various industries are the major driving factor of the industrial power supply market. Furthermore, factors such as evolving telecommunications sector, growing demand for energy-efficient devices/appliances, and increasing need for a wide output range of power switches is also driving the market growth. Constant initiatives taken by the government to encourage the manufacturing of ecological vehicles are anticipated to boost the growth of the global industrial power supply market.

Increasing the Requirement of Power Supply in Medical and Healthcare Devices are Expected to Provide Growth Opportunities to the Market Players

Improvement of cutting-edge technologies such as the IIoT and industrial revolution is also expected to create robust growth in the global switching mode power supply market. However, various country-wise regulatory and safety standards hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing the requirement of power supply in medical and healthcare devices are expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, North America dominates the global industrial power supply market due to the significant growth of the electronics industry in the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to register impressive growth in the global industrial power supply market owing to growing digitalization in emerging countries such as Japan, China, and India. The strong growth rate is likely to record in the Middle East and Africa and in Latin America during the future. This growth is attributed to factors such as the improvement of cutting-edge technologies.

Reasons to Buy this Report: