What are the Long-Term Changes We are Likely to See in the Global De-oiled Lecithin Market?

Our latest research report entitled De-oiled Lecithin Market (by the method of extraction (acetone extraction, carbon dioxide extraction, ultrafiltration process), source (soy, sunflower, rapeseed, egg), application (food, feed)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of De-oiled Lecithin.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure De-oiled Lecithin cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential De-oiled Lecithin growth factors.

Growing Demand For The Different Type Of Healthy Food Ingredients Among The Consumers Is Helping To Grow

De-oiled lecithin is a healthy food product obtained from lecithin. This contains a high amount of concentrated polyunsaturated fatty acids and is a relatively oil-free product. This is available in the powder and granular form. Further, this is the rich source of several essential ready nutraceutical ingredients. The regular consumption of de-oiled lecithin products provides several nutritional benefits to regular consumers. The growing awareness about regular consumption of the health benefits of the de-oiled lecithin products is helping to grow its application in several foods and bakery products.

Further, its application in the pharmaceutical and feed industry is growing increasingly. Moreover, de-oiled lecithin product is used in several dietary food products as cheese products, dietary instant products, nutritional bars, energy bars. Additionally, these are used as dispersant, anti-oxidants, emulsifiers, wetting agents, instantizing agents, viscosity modifiers, lubricants, and release agents.

The growing demand for the different types of healthy food ingredients among the consumers is helping to grow the demand of the de-oiled lecithin products around the world. Further, the growing demand of less oil-based products to avoid extra fat and cholesterol is helping to grow the demand of the de-oiled lecithin based products. However, the lack of awareness about the di-oiled lecithin among the consumers in the developing countries is hampering the growth of the market.

North America is the Largest Market

Geographically, the de-oiled lecithin market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest market of de-oiled lecithin products, owing to the presence of numerous food processing, feed manufacturing, chemical, and pharmaceutical companies in this region.

Europe is the second-largest market of the de-oiled lecithin products, after North America. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for the different types of de-oiled lecithin based products.

Report on Global De-Oiled Lecithin Market Covers Segments Such as Method of Extraction, Source, and Application

On the basis of the method of extraction, the sub-markets include acetone extraction, carbon dioxide extraction, and ultrafiltration process. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include soy, sunflower, rapeseed, and egg. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food, feed, and healthcare.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Rasoya Proteins Ltd, Novastell, GIIAVA (INDIA) PVT. LTD, Lasenor Emul, Levital GmbH, American Lecithin Co, LECICO GmbH, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Bunge Limited, and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

