Strategic Technology Trends in the Industrial Networking Solution Market

The technologies in industrial networking solutions have undergone significant change in recent years, with wired networking to wireless networking systems. The rising wave of new technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee are creating significant potential for industrial networking solutions in asset tracking and supply chain management applications, and driving the demand for industrial networking solution/system.

In industrial networking solution market, various wired and wireless network technologies are used to increase efficiency and cost savings in various industrial applications. Increasing demand for wireless technology solution and introduction of data analytics & data processing are creating new opportunities for various industrial networking solution technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in industrial networking solution market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Industrial Networking Solution Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in industrial networking solution market.

Lucintel study finds that industrial networking solution technology is forecast to grow at 21% during next five years. Wireless technology is the largest segment of market and is growing at above average growth.

Huawei, Eaton, Cisco, Dell, Juniper Networks, Sierra Wireless, Aruba Networks, Veryx Technologies, ABB, Moxa, Belden, and Rockwell Automation are among the major players in the industrial networking solution market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global industrial networking solution market by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Wired

o Fieldbus

o Industrial Ethernet

• Wireless

o Wi-Fi

o ZigBee

o Bluetooth

o Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Remote Monitoring

o Wired

 Fieldbus

 Industrial Ethernet

o Wireless

 Wi-Fi

 ZigBee

 Bluetooth

 Others

• Asset Tracking and Management

o Wired

 Fieldbus

 Industrial Ethernet

o Wireless

 Wi-Fi

 ZigBee

 Bluetooth

 Others

• Supply Chain Management

o Wired

 Fieldbus

 Industrial Ethernet

o Wireless

 Wi-Fi

 ZigBee

 Bluetooth

 Others

• Real-Time Streaming and Video

o Wired

 Fieldbus

 Industrial Ethernet

o Wireless

 Wi-Fi

 ZigBee

 Bluetooth

 Others

• Emergency and Incident Management

o Wired

 Fieldbus

 Industrial Ethernet

o Wireless

 Wi-Fi

 ZigBee

 Bluetooth

 Others

• Predictive Maintenance

o Wired

 Fieldbus

 Industrial Ethernet

o Wireless

 Wi-Fi

 ZigBee

 Bluetooth

 Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– France

• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– India

• The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations Industrial Networking Solution Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

