Respiratory Care Devices Market, Application, Overview by revenue and forecast 2023

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Therapeutic devices (PAP Devices), Monitoring devices (Pulse Oximeters), Diagnostic devices (Spirometers), Accessories & Consumables (Disposable Masks), and Application (Asthma and Others)—Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Respiratory care devices are used for treating, controlling, evaluating, managing, and diagnosing patients with an anomaly in the cardiopulmonary system. The respiratory disease is any of the diseases and disorders of the airways and the lungs that affect human breathing. Diseases of the respiratory system may disturb any of the structures and organs that have to do with breathing, which includes nasal cavities, the throat, the larynx, the trachea, the tissues of the lungs, and the respiratory muscles of the chest cage.

Segmentation

The global Respiratory Care Devices Market has been segmented on the basis of therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, accessories and consumables, application, and end-users. On the basis of therapeutic devices, the market has been classified as pap devices, masks, ventilators, nebulizers, humidifiers, oxygen concentrators, inhalers, reusable resuscitators, nitric oxide delivery units, and oxygen hoods. On the basis of monitoring devices, the market has been classified as pulse oximeters, pulse oximeter sensors, pulse oximeter equipment, capnographs, and gas analyzers. On the basis of diagnostic devices, the market has been classified as spirometers, polysomnography (PSG) devices, peak flow meters, and other diagnostic devices. On the basis of accessories and consumables, the market has been classified as disposable masks, disposable resuscitators, tracheostomy tubes, nasal cannulas, and other consumables and accessories. On the basis of application, the market has been classified as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, asthma, infectious diseases, and other diseases. On the basis of end-users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care, home care, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global respiratory care devices market are Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), ResMed, Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Chart Industries, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland).

