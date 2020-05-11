Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Growth Values, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Pancreatic cancer can be defined as an enlarged tumor, which is generally caused by malignant cells present in the tissues of the pancreas. This type of cancer is generally caused due to drinking alcohol, smoking, genetic factors, radiotherapy in the past, obesity, inflammation of the pancreas, and diabetes mellitus. It is a type of cancer that starts in the pancreas and is a highly lethal disease.

The global Pancreatic Cancer Market Growth as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The dearth of therapeutic approaches for early-stage detection has resulted in increased incidences of pancreatic cancer. Soaring prevalence of pancreatic cancer has resulted in germline mutations, thereby causing the defective genes to pass down to the children from their parents, thus making early detection of pancreatic cancer important. This has led to the growth of the market across the globe

Increasing cancer research is likely to fuel the global pancreatic cancer market over the forecast period. The increasing healthcare threat of cancer is being acknowledged by a growing number of governments around the world, which are funding significant research efforts in order to learn more about the disease and develop effective treatment mechanisms. This is likely to be a major driver for the global pancreatic cancer market over the forecast period as healthcare agencies around the world step up their efforts to combat the threat of cancer.

On the other hand, the need for expensive equipment in treating pancreatic cancer and the lack of adequate reimbursement options, especially in developing countries, is likely to act as a key restraint against the global pancreatic cancer market over the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard:

OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Oncolytics Biotech

Sun BioPharma, Inc

Polaris Pharmaceuticals

Clovis Oncology

Eli Lilly and Company

Midatech Pharma PLC

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Celgene Corporation

Novartis International AG

Amgen

Global Pancreatic Cancer Market: Segmental Analysis:

The pancreatic cancer market has been segmented on the basis of treatment, types, and end user.

By type, the pancreatic cancer market is segmented into exocrine pancreas cancer, endocrine pancreas cancer, and others.

The treatment segment includes surgery & radiation therapy, chemotherapy, biologic therapy, targeted therapy, hormone therapy, and others. Of these, the targeted therapy segment is estimated to gain prominence due to the surging demand for this treatment method.

The end users segment comprises research institute, hospitals & clinics, and others. Of these, the hospitals & clinics segment is predicted to register a significant share due to the availability of advanced treatment facilities and favorable reimbursement policies.

Regional Frontiers:

Geographically, the pancreatic cancer market spans across Europe, America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The pancreatic cancer market is likely to be dominated by America, mainly due to the presence of well-developed technology, increased healthcare spending, rising prevalence of cancer patients, and soaring support from the government for research and development activities. The presence of industry bigshots in the region has further propelled the market growth.

Europe acquires the second position globally and is likely to retain its growth in the coming years due to increased support from the government for research and development activities. The high availability of funds for research will further contribute to the market growth in the region. Countries like France and Germany are highly investing in the healthcare segment, which has created new growth opportunities for the market.

The Asia Pacific will register the fastest growth rate due to the existence of rapidly evolving healthcare technology, increased expenditure on healthcare, and surging patient population. Soaring demand for latest treatment methods in countries like South Korea and India will influence the regional market’s growth.

Industry Updates

On August 2019, a team of scientists at the Huntsman Cancer Institute made discoveries in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The researchers discovered that the growth of cancer could be blocked by turning on a protein used by pancreas cells.