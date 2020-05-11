Hospital Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Systems Market– Overview On Demanding Applications 2026

Hospital asset tracking and inventory management system helps hospital in the management of its assets and inventory by providing a real time based solution. This inventory tracking solution works by placing RFID labels on equipments such as stretchers, wheel chairs, ECG machine etc that can be traced through RFID readers. Mobile based software available on employees’ devices enables them to monitor all the equipments.

Technological advancements and R & D investments to innovate advanced solutions are the key drivers for increasing the demand for Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management over the forecast period 2018-2026 .Increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), integration with Internet of Things (IoT), and supply chain and workflows are the major factors affecting in the hospital asset tracking and inventory management systems market.

Get Access to sample pages @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/9933

The hospital asset tracking and inventory management systems market is categorized on the basis of component, application and industry. On the basis of component the hospital asset tracking and inventory management systems market is dived into software, hardware and services. Hardware segment of the global market has the highest market share as there is increasing of significant deployment of inventory management and asset tracking solutions by businesses due to increasing demand for proper inventory management needs. The software segment is anticipated to be the major segment over the forecast period. On the basis of application the market is divide into IT asset tracking, equipment tracking, facility management, tool tracking, funding management, mandate compliance, warehouse management and others. On the basis of industry the hospital asset tracking and inventory management systems market is fragmented in groups such as retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and logistics, chemical, energy & utilities, oil & gas, manufacturing, education, government and others that includes automotive, mining, and textile. In the basis of industry, retail segment is projected to have the largest market share and is expected to remain as so during the forecast period also. The key driver of growing this sector is growing retail sector globally.

Asia Pacific anticipated as the largest market with highest market revenue share in the global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market. As this region has large number of manufacturers of consumer goods which create demand for the asset tracking and inventory management solutions improve production efficiency and optimize product quality. It is also estimated that countries like China & India have high population has high demand for the consumer goods which subsequently also leads to growing demand for asset tracking and inventory management solutions.

The major contributors of the global asset tracking and inventory management system market are ASAP Systems, Datalogic S.P.A., EMS Barcode Solutions, Chekhra Business Solutions,LLC, Epicor Software Corporation, GigaTrak, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RedBeam, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., JDA Software, Lowry solutions Inc., SAP SE, Ubisense Group PLC , Wasp Barcode Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Tenna, LLC, Trimble Inc., TVL, Inc. (WiseTrack), Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation etc.

Request for Report Discount @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/9933

The global energy-efficient Lighting technology market has been segmented as follows:

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management System Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management System Market, by Application

IT Asset Tracking

Equipment Tracking

Facility Management

Tool Tracking

Funding Management

Mandate Compliance

Warehouse Management

Others

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management System Market, by Industry

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Chemical

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others (Automotive, Mining, and Textile)

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management System Market, by Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Covid 19 Impact Analysis@ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/9933