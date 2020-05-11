Global Automotive Hybrid Transmission System Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

The latest report on Automotive Hybrid Transmission System Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Automotive Hybrid Transmission System Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Automotive Hybrid Transmission System such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

The Increasing Demand for the Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Which Runs Only on the Electricity, Hybrid and Other Sources

The automotive hybrid transmission system is defined as a system that transfers the power from engine to the wheels for driving a hybrid vehicle. Hybrid vehicles have multiple forms of motive power. Transmission efficiency, high-efficiency engine ranges, and highly responsive gear changes are the basic functions of any transmission system to achieve. These all functions have been implemented by Toyota by reducing the mechanical loss, wider gear range, and improved shift tracking.

In Feb 2018, the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), 6-speed manual transmission, 2.0-liter engine, 2.0-liter hybrid system, and 4WD systems have been developed by the Toyota Motor Corporation for the cars. This provides superior fuel efficiency. The hybrid system reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions up to 35%, equivalent to more than 50% increase in fuel economy. These studies have been done by the International Council on Clean Transportation.

The increasing demand for the eco-friendly vehicles, which runs only on the electricity, hybrid and other sources such as biofuel, hydro fuel, is the factor driving the automotive hybrid transmission system market. Increasing development of the advanced transmission system by the OEMs and an increasing number of key players for a hybrid vehicle is some supporting key factors propelling the market growth.

Increasing Awareness in the Customer Regarding the Hybrid Vehicle is Also Boosting the Automotive Hybrid Transmission System

Moreover, increasing awareness in the customer regarding the hybrid vehicle is also boosting the automotive hybrid transmission system market. However, the high cost of the automotive hybrid transmission system is the factor hampering the market growth. The increasing number of automobiles globally offers favorable challenges in the automotive hybrid transmission system market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the automotive hybrid transmission system market due to the increasing production as well as the sale of the hybrid vehicle and electric vehicle. As of 2019, Japan is ranked as the market leader of the automotive hybrid transmission system market. Europe holds the second largest market share in this market owing to the increasing number of hybrid vehicles. North America is expected to reach dominate the market in the forecast period.

