Dental Implants Market Analysis To Reach $9.0 Billion By 2027

The global dental implants market size is expected to reach a value of USD 9.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for tooth replacement has provided good growth potential to the market. Increasing number of dental injuries owing to road accidents and sports injuries are some of the major factors boosting the demand.

With growing aesthetic awareness, people are exploring more treatment options, which is leading to the growth of the market. For instance, as per the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry data, more than 95% of individuals across the globe believe that their smile is a vital social asset and nearly 84% revealed to be under an increased pressure to perfect their smile, thus increasing the product demand.

Dental implants are considered as the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone. Owing to the growing number of edentulous people, the demand for prosthetics is increasing, which is expected to be one of the major impact rendering drivers for the market.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The titanium implant type segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to its wide applications, durability, and cost-effectiveness

Zirconia implants are anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to better flexural strength, improved aesthetic appearance, and less corrosiveness as compared to titanium

Europe dominated the market in 2019 owing to the large geriatric population and the presence of established market players

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income, growing geriatric population and increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene and treatment options

Some of the key companies in the dental implants market are Nobel Biocare Services AG; BioHorizons IPH, Inc.; Straumann AG; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; DENTSPLY Sirona; OSSTEM IMPLANT; Bicon, LLC; Leader Italy; Anthogyr SAS; KYOCERA Medical Corporation; DENTIUM Co., Ltd.; T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.; and DENTIS