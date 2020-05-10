Vitiligo Treatment Market 2020, Size, by Product Overview, Revenue, Gross Margin, and Forecast

Vitiligo Treatment Market: Increasing Number of Cosmetic Surgeries is Projected to Boost the Market at a CAGR of 5.6% During the Forecast Period 2019-2025 :

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Vitiligo Treatment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 1.22 Billion in 2018.

Vitiligo is a skin disorder that causes white patches to appear on the skin. These patches occur because the melanocytes are destroyed, leaving areas of skin with no pigment at all. It can affect any skin part of the body.

Segmentation

The global Vitiligo Treatment Market has been segmented based on type, treatment type, and end-user.

The market, based on type, has been divided into non-segmental and segmental. On the basis of treatment type, the market has been segmented into therapy, surgery, medication, and others. The therapy is further segmented into light therapy and depigmentation. The surgery is segmented into skin grafting, blister grafting, and micro-pigmentation. The medication is segmented into topical corticosteroids and immunosuppressive drugs.

The end-user segments of the market consist of hospitals, aesthetic clinics, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as these centers are the primary locations for patients receiving treatment and surgery.

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Global Vitiligo Treatment Market are Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Laval, Quebec), STRATA Skin Sciences (Horsham, PA), Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India), Allergan, Inc. (Dublin, Coolock), Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (Melbourne, Victoria), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Northbrook, IL), Novartis AG (Basel, Basel-Stadt), Eli Lilly Company (Indianapolis, Indiana), Incyte Corporation (Wilmington, Delaware), AstraZeneca AB (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire), Epizyme, Inc. (Cambridge, MA), Pfizer Inc. (New York),and Baxter International Inc. (Deerfield, Illinois)

