Pediatric Masks Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players and Forecasts 2019-2029

Pediatric Masks is the medical device used in the conditions of respiratory inconsistency and infection for delivering supplemental airflow and oxygen at decreasing the pollutant count and partial limitation to infection in patient. The oxygen requirement and airflow flow rates differ among various product types. Currently, there are several products available in the pediatric masks as per the age group and fit requirements. For pediatric use, cannula mask with smaller size are used which facilitates transfers of approximately 0.5-1 liter of oxygen for neonates, enables delivery of 1-2 liter of oxygen for infants and 1-4 liter of oxygen for younger children. These pediatric masks devices are comparatively one forth or one third in size of the adult masks. The pediatric masks are gentle and soft to soft facial skin of infants. The device is manufactured using lightweight plastic and which can be easily curved up around the patient’s ear lobes. And in case of providing extra fit, the device is wrapped around head to provide total solution. One end of the tube are connected to the nasal and buccal cavity and the other end is connected to the oxygen supply.

As per the recent data from National Association of Children’s Hospitals and Related Institutions indicator.it is assessed that in 2018, around 2.6 million new hospital admissions in child are estimated in US alone. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in children’s age group, developing healthcare infrastructure and growing focus on pediatric term care. Additionally, rising awareness among pediatric population, is anticipated to fuel the market growth of pediatric masks market. Furthermore, the pediatric masks is used in almost all types of acute severe illness in pediatrics which constantly drives the market for pediatric masks. The factors restraining the market growth are poor healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped countries. Poorly trained staff and lack of proper guidelines further limits the market growth of pediatric masks. High cost than other traditional product is also restraining factor for the market growth.

The global Pediatric Masks market is segmented on the basis product type, modality, and end user

Based on Product Type, the Pediatric Masks market is segmented into:

Oxygen mask

Nasal cannula Mask

Sleep Apnea Mask

Based on modality, the Pediatric Masks market is segmented into:

Disposable

Reusable

Based on End users, the Pediatric Masks market is segmented into:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

The leading companies in pediatric masks market are largely working on introduction of new customized pediatric masks and significantly targeting on luring the end users groups. Furthermore, the substantial demand for Pediatric Masks is arising from asthma treatment centers and secondary healthcare facilities is projected to drive the growth of global Pediatric Masks Market. Manufacturers in the pediatric masks market are foreseeing the cost effective solutions and engaged on the technological foreground of the Pediatric Masks performance and increasing adoptions. The growing demand for Pediatric Masks is primarily arising from developed nations such as Germany, UK, U.S., and Australia relating to high awareness about healthcare standards and strong regulations for reimbursement. The growing demand for Pediatric Masks is mainly attributed to children healthcare sector and is related to the higher societal value is projected to boost the demand for the global Pediatric Masks market.

The global Pediatric Masks market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, south Asia, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be the prominent regional market for Pediatric Masks due to the high adoption rate and higher product penetration. Additionally hefty demand for Pediatric Masks in the region. In North America, the U.S. is dominating pediatric masks market due to the increasing number of respiratory disease in the country. Europe Pediatric Masks market is anticipated to show significantly high growth rate relating to increasing prevalence of cancer and introduction of new attractive products. China and India is anticipated to grow at high rate in reference to continuous adoption of new products and high perception for providing high care standard for children’s. Growth in Middle East and Africa and Latin America is noticeably lower due to lack of regulatory guidelines.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Pediatric Masks Market are ,

Care Fusion

Philips

Weinmann Medical

ResMed Limited

BLS Systems

Besmed

Flexicare Medical.

