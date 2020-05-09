Batteries, Charging and Exchange Systems Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2023

North American market for industrial batteries, battery chargers and battery exchangers based on consensus scenario should grow from $2.3 billion in 2019 to nearly $3.0 billion by 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is specifically focused on industrial material handling equipment batteries, charging systems and battery exchange systems in North America. The market is broken down by major battery types, charging technologies, exchange systems and owner operations and applications. The market is discussed with estimated values derived from available data.

This report focuses only on off-road, battery-provided motive power industrial applications for material handling equipment. On-road vehicles—such as transport vehicles or trucks, internal combustion and fuel cell powered vehicles and their refueling systems—are not investigated. In a like manner, large specialty applications such as ship cargo handling equipment are not investigated.

Automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) are a special class of robotic material handling equipment. AGVs are the specific focus of BCC Research report IAS099A, “Automated Material Handling Equipment and Systems: The North American Market.” AGVs perform many of the same functions as other material handling equipment and, for this report, will be grouped with the similar class rather than being discussed separately.

The report also includes a discussion of the major vendors across each application and specialty market. Further, it explains the major drivers and dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the industrial battery, battery charging and battery exchange equipment markets.

This report details actual figures for 2018 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2019 to 2024. A discussion of emerging technologies describes the areas in which research is being performed and incentivized and their anticipated effects in future markets.

Note that values are expressed in millions of dollars, and sales are expressed in 1,000 units. In both cases, totals are rounded to the nearest integer (i.e., less than $500,000 is expressed as $0). Values are based on the equivalent of retail, which is the price publicly advertised. In some cases, sales may be less than 500 units but because of high cost, value may exceed $1 million. In these cases, the quantities are expressed as “<1”.

Report Includes:

– 107 data tables and 89 additional tables

– A detailed overview of batteries, charging and battery exchange systems for material handling equipment in the North American region

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Quantitative study of the market by various categories and sub-categories, including major battery types, charging technologies, exchange systems and owner operations, and applications

– Insight into the government regulations, pricing structure, performance monitoring, and pricing pressure for the off-road battery-provided motive power industrial applications for material handling equipment

– Detailed profiles of market leading companies within the industry, including Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Douglas Battery, Electrovaya, Farasis Energy, Hoppecke Batteries Inc., Storage Battery Systems Inc. and Exide Technologies (GNB)

Summary

The three markets for industrial batteries, industrial battery chargers and exchange systems are interrelated. That is, all three are affected by changes in the other markets as well as the material handling forktruck market. The primary driver of these three markets is the forktruck market. The applications for forktrucks and other material handling equipment is rapidly changing due to the increase in e-commerce and the speed desired to deliver products to the end consumer. Many large companies have shuttered large local stores in recent years due to the competition from e-commerce and direct delivery. A strong economy has had positive effects in this market.

Material handling equipment powered by industrial batteries is the focus of this report. For decades, this market was totally dominated by flooded lead-acid batteries, with some participation by valveregulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries and nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries. This changed in the 1990s with the introduction of fast charging and opportunity charging of flooded lead-acid batteries. The rapid growth of plug-in electric vehicles since 2010 has fueled significant research into large, highdensity batteries, primarily with lithium-ion chemistry. By the middle of this decade, lithium-ion chemistry was being applied to material handling equipment. The charging of lithium-ion batteries

occurs rapidly as well.

As defined in this report, the North American industrial battery market is estimated to have been worth nearly $REDACTED billion in 2018 and is estimated to increase to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2024. This report details the impacts of fast charging and lithium-ion battery technology.

The industrial battery-charging market, directly affected by these batteries, is estimated to have been worth $REDACTED million in 2018. It is projected to increase to $REDACTED million by 2024. This report again details the contributions of fast charging to both lead-acid and lithium battery types.

These technological advances are putting new pressures on supply chain management, where customer demands are placing extreme pressure on the rapid delivery of products. High-throughput facilities are seeking these technologies in order to become more efficient and reduce costs. The industrial Internet of Things is also driving data collection, management and reporting for actionable results. The higher technologies of fast charging and lithium charging are supporting these efforts.

These technologies will greatly impact the industrial battery exchanger market. Estimated to have been worth $REDACTED million in 2018, the market is expected to increase in the coming years but to decrease againby 2024 with an overall CAGR of REDACTED%.

This forecast suggests that the introduction of lithium-ion batteries in the material handling market is expected to have a significant impact on the studied industries in this reporting period. Several scenarios are presented; in all, battery exchange equipment is shown to be a declining market. Many new industrial battery suppliers have entered the industrial material handling material market with lithiumion batteries as their sole product (albeit in several different sizes). Many of the long-standing leaders in the lead-acid battery market have also introduced lithium-ion batteries.

