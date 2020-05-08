Wireless EV Charging Industry 2020 – Analysis and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Market Synopsis:

The Wireless EV Charging Industry is evolving rapidly with the growing sales of Electric Vehicles (EVs). The market is witnessing significant growth in recent years. Increasing demand for dynamic electric vehicle charging (DEVC) technology, surging number of long-distance driven by electric vehicles, and growing concern over safety in electric vehicles are some the key driving factors for the growth of this market.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the size of Wireless EV Charging Industry would increase exponentially by the end of 2027. MRFR also confirms that during the forecast period (2017-2027), the market would register a substantial CAGR. Rising prices and scarcity of fossil fuel are presaging that electric vehicles would be best suitable alternative for fossil fuels for the future.

Growing environmental concerns and the impact of rising usages of fuels such as petrol, and diesel are prompting the governments to take initiatives that can encourage people to uptake EVs. Conversely, the high cost of these chargers and energy loss during transmission are some of the factors impeding the growth of this market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global Wireless EV Charging Industry include ABB (Switzerland), Leviton (U.S.), WiTricity Corporation (U.S), Convenient Power HK Limited (Hong Kong), Siemens (Germany), Delphi Automotive (U.K.), Qualcomm (U.S.), and Bosch Group (Germany) among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Wireless EV Charging Industry report is segmented into eight key market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Charging Type : Dynamic and Stationary Wireless Electric Charging

: Dynamic and Stationary Wireless Electric Charging By Charging Pad : Base Charging Pad, Power Control Unit, and Vehicle Charging Pad, among others.

: Base Charging Pad, Power Control Unit, and Vehicle Charging Pad, among others. By Power Supply Range : 3 to <7.7 KW, 7.7 to < 11KW, 11to < 20KW, 20 to < 50 KW, 50 KW, and above

: 3 to <7.7 KW, 7.7 to < 11KW, 11to < 20KW, 20 to < 50 KW, 50 KW, and above By Charging System : Home and Commercial Charging System.

: Home and Commercial Charging System. By Propulsion Type : Battery and Plug-in Electric Vehicle.

: Battery and Plug-in Electric Vehicle. By Vehicle Type : Passenger EV and Commercial EV.

: Passenger EV and Commercial EV. By Application : OEM and Aftermarket.

: OEM and Aftermarket. By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global wireless electric vehicle charging market with the largest share. Owing to the growing production of electric automobiles from China and Japan, the region is estimated to continue its dominance throughout the review period. Boosting production and sales of EVs in this region is expected to foster the market demand.

Due to the improving economy and growing sales of EVs, mainly in India, China, and Japan, the growth of the market would rise extensively. Moreover, rising focus to reduce vehicle emissions and growing investments in the development of efficient wireless EV charging systems are driving the regional market growth. Also, the presence of several key market players in the region is supporting is augmenting the demand in the market.

The wireless electric vehicle charging market in North America takes the second lead globally. Increasing sales of EVs fuelled by government support and increasing fuel prices are a key factor boosting the size of the regional market. In the US, sales of electric vehicles have been doubling each year, clearly indicating the demand for wireless electric vehicle charging that is on the constant rise.

The US is estimated to create a larger revenue pocket in the regional market in the next six years. Huge investments transpired in the development of these chargers led by government initiatives, and high disposable income in the region is driving the market in the North American region.

The Europe wireless electric vehicle charging market, on the other hand, is growing rapidly. Rising sales and government support for electric vehicles, restrictions of vehicle emissions, and the implementation of regulations against ICE vehicles in the UK and Germany are expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

Factors, such as the rising sales of EVs due to the resurging economy and government initiatives and the vast contributions from the UK, Germany, France, and Norway commutatively presage the ample scope of market growth opportunities in the region.

