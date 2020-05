Portable Gas Detection Systems Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2023

Theglobal market for portable gas detectors should grow from $1.3 billion in 2018 to $1.6 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers several types and applications of portable gas detectors used globally. It is broken down into a few major types and further by sub-types, applications, regional markets and major players in each of these sub-markets. The revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are explained for each of these major types of portable gas detectors, along with sub-types, applications and regional markets.

The report includes a brief discussion on the major players across each of the sub-segments within each of the major portable gas detectors markets. It explains the major market drivers for the global portable gas detectors industry, the current trends within the industry and major end-use industries for the global portable gas detectors market.

Get Access to sample pages: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11565

Report Includes:

– 89 data tables and 10 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for portable gas detection systems

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Examination of the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints and opportunities

– Evaluations of regulatory and safety environments, and their impacts on the market

– Company profiles of major players in the market, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, MSA Safety Inc., Prism Gas Detection Pvt. Ltd., International Gas Detectors Ltd., Honeywell Analytics Inc., and Figaro USA Inc.

Summary

A portable gas detector is primarily used to detect the concentration of different types of gas: oxygen, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, methane and many others. These devices are used in end use industries including oil and gas, chemical, mining, transportation and fire service.

To Get Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11565

The demand for portable gas detectors is expected to grow due to increased research and development aimed at enhancing the capability of a single gas detector, enabling it to detect various types of gases. This, coupled with the rising demands from Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, is expected to drive the global market for portable gas detectors. Drivers of the market for portable gas detectors include oil and gas explorations across the globe and increasing use of portable gas detectors in end-use industries such as transportation, fire service, mining, wastewater treatment and chemical. Among all industries, the oil and gas sector accounts for REDACTED% of the global market for portable gas detectors in 2018. The two types of collection methods are active and passive gas sampling. Active sampling uses a gas sampling pump, which pulls the gas through a collection device such as a filter. In the case of passive sampling, gases are collected through processes such as diffusion.

In 2018, active and passive gas sampling accounted for REDACTED% and REDACTED%, respectively, in the global market for portable gas detectors.

Make an Inquiry before Buying@ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11565/Single