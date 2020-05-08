Lighting and Distribution Panel board Market Key Players, Growth Analysis

Lighting and electric panel is a device that consist fuses or circuit breakers, which is used to protect the circuits and also used for switching or controlling lights and lighting circuits. The lighting and distribution panel boards are considered as backbone of the electrical distribution system. They offer complete flexibility for handling circuits and retain stability of the electrical load on various phases. It provides broad design capability to installers to fix a greater number of breakers in limited space available, offering lighting and appliance branch circuit protection for sequence phased connection.

The lighting and distribution panel board market is expected to witness growth from 2019 to 2026 due to increase in need for reliable and energy-efficient power distribution infrastructure across various industry verticals.

The key players operating in the lighting and distribution panel board industry include Eaton Corporation Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Legrand, Industrial Electric Mfg, Emerson Electric Co., Hubbell Incorporated, Bay Power Inc. and Hager Ltd. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the lighting and distribution panel board market and develop new products for enhancing product portfolio.

The ongoing trend of upgradation of various advanced technologies in commercial and industrial infrastructures such as automation, robotics, and others has made lighting and distribution panel boards ideal solution for contractors, owing to their efficient ratings to meet the industry standards, less power consumption, and cost-effectiveness.

Factors such as increase in government financial initiatives toward electrification rate, rise in need for energy-efficient power distribution infrastructure at both transmission and distribution levels drive the lighting and distribution panel board market growth. However, high cost and lack of standardization restrain the market growth.

Furthermore, emergence of advanced technologies and incorporation of smart features such as integrated hardware and software application, enabling users to identify overloads and improve operational efficiency are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the lighting and distribution panel board market.

The lighting and distribution panel board market share is segmented into type, device, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into lighting and distribution. Based on devices, it is divided into box, bus bars, enclosure, and others. By application, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, energy, healthcare, and utilities. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global lighting and distribution panel board market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

