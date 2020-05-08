Global Titanium Alloys Market Forecast to 2025

The latest report on Titanium Alloys Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Titanium Alloys Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Titanium Alloys such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The Growing Demand for Titanium Alloy in Aerospace, Automotive and Shipbuilding Industry

Titanium alloys are made up of titanium and other chemical elements. Titanium alloy has very high tensile strength and toughness even at extreme temperatures. However, the high cost of both raw materials and processing limit their use to military applications, aircraft, spacecraft, bicycles, medical devices, jewelry, highly stressed components such as connecting rods on expensive sports cars and some premium sports equipment and consumer electronics.

The growing demand for titanium alloy in aerospace, automotive and Shipbuilding industry due to its mechanical and physical properties are fuelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, titanium alloy possesses the extraordinary corrosion resistance property that has increased its demand in medical surgery.

The Growing Demand for Surgical Implants in the Medical Sector Contributing to The Growth of the Industry

The growing demand for surgical implants in the medical sector contributing to the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost and lack of production infrastructure of titanium alloy can restrain the market in the near future. However, innovative product development will likely to boost market growth in the forecast period.

Geographically, the titanium alloys market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The Asia-Pacific dominates the global titanium alloys market. Factors such as the growing automotive industry, the presence of several titanium alloy manufacturers and growing industrialization are contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific titanium alloys market. Furthermore, the growing steel industry in China and India also driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific titanium alloys market. Europe also holds a significant share in the market owing to the large automotive sector in this region.

