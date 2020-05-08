Data Management Platform Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Data Management Platform (DMP) Market Overview:

Data management platform is an intelligent form of a data warehouse. The major factor that drive the growth of the Data management Platform is for the higher management, marketers and advertising agencies to get the detailed information about the customer to create personalized ad campaigns and strategically driven ads for higher conversion rates, ROI and customer retention. The data management platform includes many of the features such as data collection, data classification, data analysis, data transfer and scalability allowing the users to target the clients anytime and anywhere to make the real time and long term campaigns. Some of the advanced features that Data management Platform offers is Tag Management, Audience segmentation, media integration, campaign analysis, and audience analytics.

The market for Global Data Management Platform (DMP) Market is segmented on the basis of Data Type, Data Source and End Users. The data management platform uses various methods of data collection such as from the mobile web, mobile apps, web analytics tools, CRM data, POS data, and Social networks among others which are included in the segment by data sources. These data sources help the marketers, ad agencies, and publishers to collect the data either in the form of first party data, or second party data or third party data. Out of these the first party data is most valuable data because of the source of data collection have some form of direct connection with the brand. They are either the existing customers or the potential customers. Marketers use this type of data to convert the potential users into customers and sell products to existing customers.

Data Management Platform market is expected to reach USD 3 billion by 2023 with approximately 15% CAGR during the forecasted period from 2017 – 2023

Leading Companies:

Rocket Fuel, Inc (U.S.), Neustar Inc (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc (U.S.), KBM Group LLC (U.S.), Krux Digital Inc (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Turn Inc (U.S.), Informatica (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Cloudera Inc (U.S.), Lotame Solutions Inc (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), are some of the top players in the worldwide data management platform market.

Growth Drivers and Top Barriers:

ta management platform helps users target customers anywhere and anytime during real-time and long-term campaigns. Other than this, this platform also possesses a few advanced features like tag management, audience segmentation, audience analytics, campaign analysis, and media integration. The global data management platform market is going strength to strength, given the rising demand for better data management by advertising agencies and marketers. Advertisers are now buying media across a vast range of sites from numerous distributors owing to the surge in advanced technology.

A prominent advantage of Data Management Platform (DMP) Market is its ability to connect every activity of the advertiser with the viewer’s data as well as the resulting campaign into a single site. Following this, it helps make use of that data to improve future media buys as well as ad creatives. This data is then pooled and collected from a broad range of sources, including sites, applications, customer relationship management (CRM), ordered content, analytics systems, and content management system (CMS). Presently, data management platforms are best used for combining data from different sources and then categorize users to diverse groups depending on their performance pattern. This aspect has prompted numerous marketers to adopt data management platforms, which subsequently works in favor of the data management platform market.

Furthermore, there are various sources of first-party data collection that are evolving, including, information gathered from wearable technology, automobiles, and television set-top boxes. Thus, Internet of Things (IoT) has turned out to be a significant factor backing the growth of the data management platforms market across the globe.

Market Segmentation:

The worldwide data management platform market has been segmented depending on the data type, data source, and end-users.

With respect to the data type, the segments are first party, second party, and third-party data. Between these, the first-party data is considered to be highly critical data as the source of data collection is directly connected to the brand. These are generally existing customers or even potential customers. Marketers and advertising agencies make use of this kind of data to transform potential users into customers, in addition to selling products to existing customers. As a result, the first-party data segment has bagged the top spot in the market, with the highest share. However, the third-party data segment is showing lot of promise, given its steady growth in the market.

Data source-wise, the data management platform market can be considered for mobile web, web analytics tools, CRM data, mobile apps, social networks, and POS data among others. Among these, mobile apps, web analytics tools, POS data, and social network account for substantial share, in terms of data collection.

The end-users in the data management platform market are marketers, publishers, and ad agencies.

Regional Outlook:

The market for Data management Platform is segmented under North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Among these, North America is estimated to dominate the market following Asia pacific. This is majorly due to rise in the online customer and internet usage.

As growth in technological advancements, the rise of connected devices increase the usage of data sharing across different platforms. Also due to the rise in the cloud services, the majority of data management platform will be cloud based.

