APAC is expected to account for the largest market for Healthcare Adhesive Tapes

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of healthcare adhesive tapes. The easy availability of low-cost labor and economical & accessible raw materials are driving foreign investments, thereby increasing the production of healthcare adhesive tapes in the region. The market in APAC is mainly driven by China, which is the leading consumer of healthcare adhesive tapes, globally.

India is expected to be the fastest-growing healthcare adhesive tapes market in APAC during the forecast period. The Indian healthcare & hygiene sector is witnessing a phase of rapid transformation and growth, mainly driven by infrastructure development, changing lifestyle and buyers’ preferences. This is expected to drive the healthcare adhesive tapes market in the APAC region. Many international companies are investing in China and India to cater to the market demand.

The healthcare adhesive tapes market is projected to grow from USD 27.2 billion in 2018 to USD 37.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the healthcare adhesive tapes market includes the increase in demand for surgeries, wound dressings, hygiene, transdermal drug delivery, and many others, owing to their advantages in many medical applications. These adhesive tapes have wide acceptability due to factors such as low cost and easy availability, as compared to traditional medical procedures.

It comes in a variety of lengths and widths that are designed to meet a wide range of bandaging needs. The growth of the market is due to the increasing use of these tapes in wound care and for surgery in emerging economies such as India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina.

Designed specifically for use in healthcare applications, adhesive tape bandages may be used on fragile or at-risk skin, as well as in moist skin environments. Air permeable, they allow outside air to penetrate and reach the underlying dressing or skin, creating a “breathable” healing and support solution. Transdermal drug delivery patches are used in therapeutic systems to deliver the drug at a controlled rate in a systematic circulation of discrete dosage by utilizing the passive diffusion of drugs when applied to the skin. These tapes deliver the infusion of the drug over a period of time and can be terminated any time by removing the patch. These tapes are similar to the wound tapes, flat and they consist active pharmaceutical ingredients and adhesives which deliver the drugs to the body via human skin.

Key Market Players

The major vendors in the healthcare adhesive tapes market are 3M (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), NICHIBAN Co., Ltd. (Japan), Smith & Nephew (UK), Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Scapa Group Plc (US), Medline Industries Inc. (US), and Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL) (Sweden). Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), is one of the largest healthcare adhesive tapes companies. This company has a strong global presence. It has a diversified product portfolio to cater to end-use industries according to their requirements. To sustain its dominating position, the company may enter into new industries and target new markets.