Vertigo Treatment Market Sparkling Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

According to MRFR analysis, Vertigo Treatment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and accounts for USD 1,800 million in 2019.

Market Highlights:

Vertigo refers to a sense of spinning dizziness that can be caused by problems in the brain or inner ear, including sudden head movements, or inflammation in the inner ear due to a viral or bacterial infection. Vertigo can be treated with medications such as steroids that can reduce internal ear inflammation, and water pills that can reduce fluid buildup in the ear.

The growth of the global Vertigo Treatment Market is driven by various factors such as an increase in the prevalence of vertigo, increasing geriatric population, and rising government initiatives to create awareness of the market. However, lack of knowledge about the symptoms and causes of vertigo is projected to hamper the growth of the global vertigo treatment market.

The global vertigo treatment market is currently dominated by several market players. Additionally, growing initiatives to create awareness is driving the growth of the market. For instance, the German Center for Vertigo and Balance Disorders (DSGZ) started an initiative to establish a European Network for Vertigo and Balance Research called DIZZYNET.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Vertigo Treatment Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Novartis (Switzerland), Pfizer (US), Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Sanofi (France), AstraZeneca (UK), Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd (India), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India).

Segmentation

The global vertigo treatment market has been segmented based on type, treatment, and end user.

The market, based on type, has been divided into benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), labyrinthitis, vestibular neuronitis, and Meniere’s disease.

The benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) segment is likely to be the largest during the review period, as is the most common form of peripheral vertigo. The Meniere’s disease segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment as it is often severe that it causes nausea and vomiting.

The global vertigo treatment market has been segmented, on the basis of treatment, into anticholinergics, antihistamines, benzodiazepines, and others. The anticholinergics segment is expected to hold the majority share of the market as they are vestibular suppressants and are most important in treating vertigo since these drugs do not cross the blood-brain barrier. The Benzodiazepines segment is expected to be the fastest growing as they are useful in controlling motion sickness and can also minimize anxiety and panic associated with vertigo.

In terms of end user, the global vertigo treatment market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics. Hospitals take up the largest share. The positive growth of hospitals is attributed to their rising need to offer treatments to various health disorders. Additionally, the growing rate of hospitals is also driving the growth for the hospitals segment.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The vertigo treatment market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European vertigo treatment market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The vertigo treatment market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing prevalence of dizziness and vertigo and increasing patient pool, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The vertigo treatment market in the Middle East & Africa has been bifurcated into the Middle East and Africa.

