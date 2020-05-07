Strategic Technology Trends in the Home Security Market

The technologies in home security system market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional door lock and CCTV surveillance to advanced 24×7 continuous monitoring by third party service providers. The rising wave of wireless communication technology is creating significant potential in applications, such as Do it yourself (DIY) and professional services, and driving the demand for home security technologies.

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/technology-home-security-market.aspx and click “report brochure” tab from the menu.

In home security market, various wired and wireless technologies, such as BACnet, KNX, Wi-Fi, radio frequency identification (RFID), ZigBee, Bluetooth, and Z wave are used to control wide range of home security products. Increasing crime rate, declining prices of security products, increasing awareness related to safety and security, and the growing adaption of cloud-based technologies are creating new opportunities for various home security technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in home security market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Home Security Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in home security market.

Lucintel study finds that home security technology is forecast to grow at 10% during next five years. ADT, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Assa Abloy, Secom, Robert Bosch, United Technologies, Godrej & Boyce, Allegion, Control4, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Comcast, and Vivint are among the major technology providers in the home security market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global home security market by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Wired

o BACnet

o Lonworks

o Modbus

o KNX

o Others

• Wireless

o Zigbee

o Wi-Fi

o Bluetooth

o Z-Wave

o Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• DIY

o Wired (BACnet, lonworks, modbus, KNX, and Others)

o Wireless (Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Z-wave)

• Professional

o Wired (BACnet, lonworks, modbus, KNX)

o Wireless (Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, EnOcean, and Z-wave)

• Others

o Wired (BACnet, lonworks, modbus, KNX)

o Wireless (Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, EnOcean, and Z-wave)

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– France

• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– India

• The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Home Security Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

A more than 150-pages research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/technology-home-security-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Telecommunication Report, Telecommunication Market Report, Market Research Report, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.