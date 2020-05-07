Single Use Bronchoscopes Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth and Forecast 2018-2028

Bronchoscopy is the most common interventional pulmonology procedures performed through the bronchoscope. Bronchoscopy can be performed through reusable bronchoscopes or single use bronchoscopes. Single use bronchoscope or reusable bronchoscope both are intended for use during endoscopic examination, diagnosis, and treatment of airways and tracheobronchial tree. The condition such as COPD, tumors, lung cancer, airway stenosis, pneumonia, bronchitis, and other lung infections are can be diagnosed through single use bronchoscope. Nowadays, single use bronchoscopes are gaining more traction compared to reusable bronchoscopes. Single use bronchoscopes are the better alternative for reusable devices as it reduces the high risk of infection and critical illness. In most of the studies, it found that reusable bronchoscope is still contaminated after cleaning. Therefore, healthcare professionals are shifting towards single use bronchoscopes as it reduces the risk of infection. Moreover, the single use bronchoscopes have minimized the cost associated with cleaning and reprocessing to reduce the risk of cross infection. Single use bronchoscopes are safe, effective, protect patients from bacteria, pathogens, and virus that cause illness and even death.

Single use bronchoscopes market is growing with significant rate due to the demand large number of advantages over reusable bronchoscope. Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders is the major driving factor of the single use bronchoscope market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 251 million people are affected by COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases) globally in 2016. Moreover, American Cancer Society estimates around 234,030 new cases of lung cancer in 2018. Growing number of cases of lung cancers are also created high demand of single use bronchoscope over the forecast period. Increasing use of tobacco and cigarettes is boosting the number of respiratory disorders. Increasing launch of cost-effective single use bronchoscope is another factor expected favor the growth of single use bronchoscope market. Increasing adoption of endoscopic procedures and surgeries are the major driving factor of single use bronchoscope market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, stringent regulatory rule related to hospital acquired infection are propelling the growth of the single use bronchoscope market over the forecast period. Increasing number of geriatric population and changing environmental conditions favor the growth of single use bronchoscope market.

The global single use bronchoscopes market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type

Flexible

Rigid

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By product type, flexible single use bronchoscope segment is expected to gain large share in the single use bronchoscopes market due to the ease of access of effective site and diagnosis. Single use bronchoscope market is expected to gain strong market growth over the forecast period due to increasing health care professionals inclination towards cost-effective single use bronchoscope. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on the launch of the new product to fulfill the unmet need of surgeon which expected to favor the growth of single use bronchoscope over the forecast period.

Regionally, the global single use bronchoscopes market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global single use bronchoscopes market owing to strong reimbursement policies and presence of a larger number of well-established players. Europe also shows the second largest market in the single use bronchoscopes market due to the increasing number of surgeries and high adoption of endoscopic procedures. The single use bronchoscopes market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to increasing healthcare expenditure, government initiatives, increasing per capita income. Moreover, growing technological advancements, government funding, and support are another factors expected to favor the growth of single use bronchoscope market in the Asia Pacific.

Some of the players operating in the global single use bronchoscopes market are,

Growing demography and economy in developing countries are expected to offer good opportunities for single use bronchoscopes market players.

