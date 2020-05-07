Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property Market Snapshot on Global Benefits 2026

Market Scenario

Global Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property Market was valued US$ 3.44 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 9.1 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.76%.

Global Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property Market

Global Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property Market is segmented into by IP source, design, application, and region. Based on application, semiconductor silicon intellectual property market is classified into consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, commercial, industries, and others. Consumer electronics is estimated to hold largest share of market due to rising use of consumer electronics in all geographical area. On basis of design, semiconductor silicon intellectual property market is divided into hard IP core and soft IP core. Soft IP core is estimated to rise the market due to able to test in virtual environments and optimization of hardware components.

Rise use of mobile phones which is driving market of smartphones indirectly increasing market of semiconductor silicon intellectual property. Also rising demand for advanced smartphones will increase the demand for semiconductor IP. Increase in demand for modern SOC designs, advancement in electronics consumer for multicore technology and at same time IP Thefts, counterfeit’s act as a restrain to the market of semiconductor silicon intellectual property.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold a major share of semiconductor silicon intellectual property market followed by Europe. North America have large investment into electronic consumer and automotive applications. Rise the market for Global Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property Market in Asia Pacific region due to increase in economic conditions and growing proliferation of electronics consumer. China is one of the largest manufacturer for mobile in the global market and rising electronics content will boost automobile market of Global Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property Market .

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in semiconductor silicon intellectual property market

The Scope of Global Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property Market:

Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property Market By IP Source:

• Licensing

• Royalty

Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property Market By Design:

• Processor IP

• Memory IP

• Interface IP

Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property Market By Application:

• Telecom

• Industries

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Commercial

• Others

Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East& Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Semiconductor Silicon Intellectual Property Market :

• Arm Limited

• Synopsys

• Cadence

• Imagination Technologies

• Ceva

• Lattice Semiconductor

• Vivante

• Kilopass Technology

• Atmel

• Intel

• Rambus

• Mentor Graphics

• Renesas Electronics

• Ememory Technology

• Silab Tech

• Open-Silicon

• Dream Chip Technologies

• TansPacket

• Achronix Semiconductor

• Sonics

• Xilinx

• CORTUS

• Digital Blocks

• Dolphin Integration

• Altera

• Cadence Design System

• CAST

• CEVA

• EnSilica

