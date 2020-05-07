Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) | HIV Risk and Prevention

PrEP is an exciting biomedical technology that has already played a significant role in our efforts to end the technology of HIV and is listed on PBS. Almost everyone will now have it in April 2018!

WHAT IS PREP?

PrEP is a pre-exposure prophylaxis acronym. It requires the use of antiretroviral medicines to prevent and stop HIV infection. HIV negative individuals PrEP is highly effective in preventing

infection with HIV when used as prescribed.

PrEP is taken before a possible HIV exposure, unlike post

exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which is taken after potential exposure to HIV.

PrEP can be taken by anyone. For anyone, it can be done every day (every day), or you can have sex with men if you are a Cisgender You can also take it for a time before and during which you know that (on-demand) you will have sex.

You have to be HIV negative to obtain PrEP, so an HIV test will be carried out before you begin taking PrEP. At your first consultation, your Training prescriber can do this for you.

PrEP does not protect you from sexually transmitted infections (STI) while defending you from HIV. Anyone who takes PrEP will check for STIs four times a year. If you start having symptoms or a partner lets you know that an STI has been detected, additional testing may be required. Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis should be included in a complete screen that should be conducted while visiting the prescriber.

WHO IS PREP FOR?

Regular PrEP is recommended for individuals at risk of HIV. You may be at risk if you:

Are you an anal guy (cis or trans) and you don’t use a condom always?

Have a heterosexual girlfriend with HIV and a newborn

Have an HIV-positive partner, but without an undetectable

viral load, and don’t always have a condom are a person who injects drugs

If you consider a variety of trans or gender, the only dosage method recommended is regular PrEP.

Training is currently prescribed on-demand only for people who

are cisgendered to determine when sex happens or postpone sex.

Must I take some day’s pre-prep or use a do-it-yourselves?

PrEP is an excellent choice every day if you want to be safe from HIV without anticipating when your next sexual experience may be. Sex is sometimes spontaneous! So you are still safe if you take PrEP every day. Daily PrEP is perfect too if you know that you have a lot of sex or even a sex life that is usually busy.

PrEP on demand is actually recommended only for cisgender people, as not enough evidence exists in other communities to confirm its efficacy. PrEP on request may be appropriate for people who rarely have sex without condoms or who intend to have sex without condoms for a short period of time (a night, dance, or sex). If you are worried about the amount of sex you have, PrEP might

be perfect for you on-demand or if you don’t take any medicine every day.

Nevertheless, PrEP is highly productive in preventing HIV both on-demand and regular.

For PrEP on-demand, it is extremely necessary to take your doses. The loading dose of two PrEP pills is particularly high, at least 2 hours before sex (but better before).

Using this particular dosing technique for PrEP on-demand:

Take the 2 PrEP pills simultaneously (2-24 hours double dose) before sex.

Take another PrEP pill 24 hours after the initial dose

Take one final pill 24 hours after the second dose and then take another pill for another 24 hours after sex. 48 hours after your last hook-up.

When using this technique, first speak to your GP doctor to make sure you understand the timing of the medication.

If you can’t predict when you have sex, you can’ scheduled PrEP dosing schedule can’t postpone sex by a minimum two hours or find it difficult to adhere to This approach may not be right for you then, on-demand requires. If so, Planning may be a more suitable choice every day.