Lice Treatment Market Analysis Size: Development, Growth, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Lice Treatment Market Research Report, by type (pediculosis capitis, pediculosis corporis, pediculosis pubis), treatment (OTC products, prescription medications), distribution channel (online platform, hospitals & clinics) –Global Forecast till 2023

Lice are parasites that grow mostly in the head or pubic areas and feed on human blood. These parasites are increasingly becoming resistant to traditional methods of treatments which has created an urgent need for the development of effective treatment options. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published an indepth report on the global Lice Treatment Market Analysis and has projected a steady CAGR of 6.5% in the market over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The prevalence of lice parasites contamination is increasing perpetually worldwide which is the prime factor boosting the growth of the lice treatment market. New product launches, elevation in level of awareness, and easy availability of lice treatment products is fueling the growth of the market. Growing R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies to come up effective compounds which can effective kill these more than ever resistant parasites is likely to provide attractive opportunities to the market.

Segmentation

The global lice treatment market is segmented based on type, treatment, and end user.

By type, the lice treatment market has been segmented into pediculosis capitis, pediculosis corporis, and pediculosis pubis.

By treatment, the lice treatment market has been segmented into two, i.e., OTC (over the counter) products and prescription medications. The OTC medication segment has been further segmented into permethrin, pyrethrin, and others. The prescription segment has been further segmented into ivermectin, spinosad, malathion, and others.

By distribution channel, the lice treatment market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, retail pharmacies, and online platform.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the lice treatment market has been segmented into the Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe.

The global lice treatment market is led by the Americas. Surging prevalence of Pediculosis Capitis, Pediculosis Pubis, and Pediculosis Corporis in the region has supported the growth of the North America lice treatment market. Rising child population in the region who are more prone to lice are generating demand for lice treatment. Additionally, high healthcare expenditure and availability of favorable reimbursement schemes in the region is supporting the growth of the market. The major market players are present in the Americas are actively engaged in product development and innovation which further aids the expansion of the Americas market.

Europe follows the Americas closely and is driven by similar factors as the Americas. A well developed healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness, and rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector in the region is boding well for the market growth.

The APAC lice treatment market is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. High contamination rate of lice and lack of awareness regarding personal hygiene has spurred the demand for lice treatment in the region. Increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising penetration of market players in the region can be credited for the growth of the market.

The MEA lice treatment market accounts for relatively least share of the market. Lack of awareness in the underdeveloped countries of the region, especially in Africa and low healthcare penetration is restricting the growth of the lice treatment market. The Middle East accounts for the foremost share of the MEA market. Rising healthcare spending by the governments in the GCC countries, upsurge in awareness, and increasing presence of market players in the region are favoring the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

GlaxoSmithKline, Omega Pharma, Pfizer, AkzoNobel N.V., Dow AgroSciences LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Topaz Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer HealthCare, Elanco, Suven Life Sciences, Sanofi, Insight Pharmaceuticals, Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Taro Pharmaceuticals are the key players in the global lice treatment market.

Industry Updates

February 2019 – ICB Pharma, a company specializing in the field of pest innovations, crop protection, and other fields of healthcare, announced the launch of a new headlice product – Nitolic Head Lice and Nits Treatment Kit. The product is free from pesticide and is capable of eliminating all active development stages of head lice in 60 minutes. Moreover, the product is formulated to kill the new generation of lice known as `super lice` which are resistant to traditional methods.

