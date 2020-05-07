Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Forecast to 2025

The latest report on Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Tire Recycling Downstream Products such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

The Rising Automotive Industry Drives the Growth of Tire Recycling Downstream Products Industry

Tire recycling transforms end-of-life tires ad tubes into useful products required in several applications. The leading players are encouraging innovations to gain a sustainable future for the tire industry. Companies operating in global tire recycling downstream products market are focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions that maximize their market share.

The rising automotive industry drives the growth of tire recycling downstream products market. The tire is recycled to produce waste bins which are increasingly used in municipal corporations in developed countries that contribute to the growth of tire recycling downstream products market. There is a surge in demand for high-performance road construction materials.

Raw material costs are increasing that boosts the demand for alternative substitutes. Rubber powder maximizes the quality of asphalt which is cost-effective and it is utilized in several road projects that promote the growth of tire recycling downstream products market.

Raw Material Costs are Increasing That Boosts the Demand for Alternative Substitutes

On the flip side, increasing the issue of the disposal and huge volumes of worn-out tires is becoming a concern that hampers the growth of tire recycling downstream products market. Moreover, technological innovations stimulate the pipeline process of scrap tires to useful products creates numerous opportunities for the growth of global tire recycling downstream products market.

Based on geography, the global tire recycling downstream products market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global tire recycling downstream products market. The increasing regulations for scrap tire landfilling in the Asia-Pacific region drive the growth of tire recycling downstream products market in Asia-Pacific.

North America is anticipated to grow in the global tire recycling downstream products market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The rising paper and cement industry in North America promotes the growth of tire recycling downstream products market in North America. Europe is showing growth in the global tire recycling downstream products market.

