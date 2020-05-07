Electronic Toll Collection Industry by Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Electronic Toll Collection Industry size is expanding rapidly to cater to the growing demand of safe infrastructure. Technological advancements in this industry have forced the governments across the globe to make heavy investments on toll lanes. Positive government support in framing new standards and regulations regarding implementation of these systems and tolling has catapulted the industry growth. These systems are beneficial for companies and traffic agencies as they help to reduce costs by eliminating the requirement of multiple plazas. Furthermore, these systems positively impact the environment by reducing the exhaust emissions made during stoppages at manual booths.

Enhanced features of these systems such as lesser waiting time, assuring convenience of drivers and operators, cashless travelling facility, less environmental pollution, and reducing traffic congestion at the collection plazas are the benefits offered by this technology. Stringent government regulations and standards regarding toll collection coupled with increasing adoption of these systems in urban areas and highways will result in increasing demand of these systems.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Electronic Toll Collection Industry are 3M (U.S.), Xerox Corporation(U.S.), Q-Free (Norway), Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Thales Group (France), Transurban Limited (Australia), International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada), Raytheon Company (U.S.), The Revenue Markets Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Toll Collect GmbH (Germany), Perceptics, LLC (U.S.), TransCore (U.S.), Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Xiamen Innov Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China); and software providers such as, VaaaN (India), TransCore, LP (U.S.), and GeoToll, Inc. (U.S.).

Detailed Regional Analysis

North America Electronic Toll Collection Industry, holding the largest share is poised to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This growth is predominantly driven by the wide uptake & implementations of meticulous transportation systems in the region.

While Europe market is mainly driven by the awareness towards the advantages of these systems, especially among the countries such as Germany, France & Belgium which are rapidly changing & moving toward setting standards.

Asia-Pacific region, witnessing rapid expansion stage is emerging as the fastest growing market. Countries such as India, China, Japan, & Singapore will be at the front leading the regional market throughout the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the market is segmented in to 6 key dynamics

By Products : Comprises Automated Vehicle Identification (AVI) and Automated Vehicle Classification (AVC).

: Comprises Automated Vehicle Identification (AVI) and Automated Vehicle Classification (AVC). By Types : All Electronic Tolling (AET), Electronic toll collection (ETC), Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) & Transponders.

: All Electronic Tolling (AET), Electronic toll collection (ETC), Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) & Transponders. By Technologies : Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Global Positioning System (GPS) among others.

: Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Global Positioning System (GPS) among others. By Application : Highways & Urban

: Highways & Urban By Modes of Toll Collection : Prepaid & Postpaid.

: Prepaid & Postpaid. By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

