Discover how UHT Milk Market is Promoting Milk Consumption in a Health-Conscious Era!

Benefits such as convenience, safety, and longer shelf life, have encouraged customers to increase uptake of UHT milk is growing at a fast pace in major developing countries. Increasing disposable income, rising health consciousness, growing lactose-intolerant population, and a weak cold chain industry are driving the UHT milk market globally.

Retail sales of UHT milk involves the sale of regular consumption of milk, such as white milk and flavored milk. White milk is for daily milk consumption, while flavored milk is aimed at children and teenagers. The sale through retail channels is carried out through supermarkets, hypermarkets, small retail stores, convenience stores, kiosks, and specialty stores.

The direct/institutional sales of UHT milk account for the sale to the establishments, such as workspaces, governmental institutions, and the foodservice industry, especially widespread food chains. Such end-users purchase UHT milk in bulk for daily consumption. The need for sale to food chains arose to fill the gap between the requirement of milk, especially with higher whipping capacity. Greater whipping capacity enables these establishments to save on the cost of milk per unit of the food item sold. The requirement of UHT milk is also driven by the defense and security personnel for their daily consumption.

The majority of the leading market shareholders are actively investing in the manufacture of UHT skimmed milk, which lies in the most premium category. With factors such as enhanced amounts of vitamin D and calcium, health, and dietary benefits, this category has seen higher popularity in consumption among a large section of the UHT milk consuming population. Additionally, UHT skimmed milk is highly preferred over UHT whole milk by consumers, such as health-conscious individuals, young women, and the elderly, as it fulfills their dietary requirements.

The major producers of UHT milk adopt numerous distribution channels in order to grow their existing customer base further. The distribution channels for consumer goods are evaluated based on which type of channel is most dominant in which region. For instance, the European and Scandinavian countries are mostly dominated by supermarkets and hypermarkets. The use of UHT milk is also found in food services, such as restaurants and food chains.