Splicing Tapes Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2019 – 2023

The market size of splicing tapes is estimated to grow from USD 527 million in 2018 to USD 593 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.37% during the forecast period. The need for printing and writing papers and packaging products has specifically driven the demand from containerboards. Also, digitalization and online shopping trends in developing countries have driven the demand for paper-backed splicing tapes, as in online shopping printing paper are used for billing as manufacturers attach copies of bills.

Splicing tapes are mostly used to connect two substrates together to provide continuity in operation or to increase its length. Most of the splicing tapes are repulpable that can be recycled. Also, most of the splicing tapes are double sided as it connects both ends of the substrates and increases the length. The backing material such as paper/tissue, PET/polyester, non-woven, and others coated with acrylic, rubber, or silicone adhesives provide optimum strength for splicing, flying splice, overlapping, and butting & tabbing. Growth of paper production and virgin-fiber pulp mills in APAC, Africa, and South America and the growing demand for repulpable paper/tissue in North America, APAC, and Europe are driving the splicing tapes market.

On the other hand, the non-hygienic process of manufacturing the recycled paper and reduction in the consumption of paper in Europe and North America are expected to confine the growth of the splicing tapes market during the forecast period. However, the use of non-wood fiber in paper production is providing growth opportunities for the splicing tapes market.

Splicing tapes are generally used in many applications such as paper & printings, electronics, packaging, labeling, and others. The demand for splicing tapes has increased in the paper & printings and packaging applications owing to their properties. In the paper & printing industry, splicing tapes are used for flexographic printing, end tabbing, and paper producing, in the packaging industry, these are used in cartons packaging and corrugated board. Paper and paperboard packaging is an emerging trend of packaging which is gaining consumer’s attraction due to its effective solutions in food & beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, personal care, and other industries. In the textile industry, splicing tapes are used in leather belts and garments during fabrication. In the electronics industry, splicing tapes are used in tabbing and holding lithium-ion batteries and other electronics item.

The key players of splicing tape includes tesa SE (Germany), 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Scapa Group PLC (UK), Shurtape Technologies, PLC (US), ECHOtape (US), and Adhesive Research, Inc. (US). tesa SE (Germany) is one of the largest splicing tapes companies. This company has a strong global presence. It has a diversified product portfolio to cater to end-use industries according to their requirements. To sustain its dominating position, the company may enter into new industries and target new markets.

