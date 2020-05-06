Elbow Stiffness Market Diagnosis, Treatments and Global Key Players 2023

Elbow Stiffness Market show the Information by Treatment Conservative Treatment, Physiotherapy, Surgical Treatment, Open Surgery), Diagnosis X-Ray, MRI, and End-User Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Research Institute – Global Forecast Till 2023

Elbow Stiffness Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the Elbow Stiffness market are AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Amgen, Inc., among others.

Elbow Stiffness Market – Highlights

Elbow stiffness is a common problem after joint trauma, causing functional impairment of the upper limb. Stiffness is a relatively common elbow problem, especially during arthritis, or due to any inflammation of the joints, any trauma or surgery, or any infection in the elbow in an adult.

The Elbow Stiffness Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Elbow Stiffness Market – Segmentation

The global elbow stiffness market is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, and end-user. Considering treatment, the market is segmented into conservative treatment and surgical treatment. Based on conservative treatment, the market is segmented into physiotherapy and splinting. By surgical treatment, the market is segmented into open surgery and arthroscopic procedures. With reference to diagnosis, the market is segmented into X-Ray and MRI. On account of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research institutes and ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Based on region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The American region is segmented into North America and South America. Similarly, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

Elbow Stiffness Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global elbow stiffness market owing to the rising aging population, which eventually leads to the rising patient population. Additionally, increasing arthritis rates are likely to enhance the growth of elbow stiffness in the North American region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, arthritis is the leading cause of disability, aching, stiffness and swelling of joints. Similarly, rheumatoid arthritis is estimated to have affected 1.3 million U.S. adults in the U.S. and is likely to affect 78 million adults by 2040. These rising rates of arthritis are likely to propel the growth of the elbow stiffness market.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to the increasing inflammation of joints and increasing older population. Additionally, the increasing government support and increasing healthcare infrastructure along with the increasing demand for advanced treatments are driving the growth of the elbow stiffness market in Europe. For instance, Eurostat estimated that over 19.2% of the population in Europe were aged 65 and above. This rising older population is likely to lead to the rising patient population. These factors are likely to drive the growth of the elbow stiffness market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the elbow stiffness whose growth is attributed to the rising population and increasing standard of living. Additionally, increasing healthcare spending and rising demand for new and innovative treatment options are likely to drive the growth of the market. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in these regions and increasing demand for diagnostic services.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a slow growth due to limited access to healthcare and affordability issues among the population. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing availability of new and advanced diagnostic and treatment methods for various chronic diseases.

