Data Center Power Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Data Center Power Market Synopsis:

Data center power is used to enhance the efficiency of data centers. The rising investments in efficient power management solutions for data centers are anticipated to fuel demand for data center power in the forthcoming years. The global data center power market, according to the observations of Market Research Future (MRFR), is expected to exhibit 19% CAGR during the assessment period 2017 to 2023.

Increasing adoption of DCP Market Trends in end-user organizations is anticipated to direct the market towards growth trajectory over the next couple of years. Also, the rising investments in green data centers to minimize carbon emissions are projected to impact the data center power market favorably.

Data Center Power Market Competitive Dashboard:

ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan), Eaton (Ireland), Raritan Inc. (U.S.), Server Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (U.S.), Tripp Lite (U.S.), Black Box Corporation (U.S.), CyberPower System (Taiwan), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), and HP Enterprise Company (U.S.) are some of the players of the global data center power market analyzed in the share analysis covered in this report.

Data Center Power Market Segmentation:

Solution and service are the two divisions of the data center power market based on component. The solution segment is then sub-segmented into power distribution and backup solutions, cabling infrastructure, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), and others.

The sub-segments of the service segment identified in this MRFR report are – support and maintenance, training and consulting, and system integration.

By data center type, the data center power market has been segmented into mid-size data center, large size data center, and enterprise size data center.

The segments of the data center power market, on the basis of end-user, are IT & telecommunication, government, BFSI, power & energy, retail, healthcare, and others.

Data Center Power Market Regional Analysis:

The global data center power market, on the basis of region, has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America currently holds the highest share of the market owing to rising deployment of data centers in the region.

Increasing adoption of data centers has led to an increase in demand for power management solutions. It is presumed to drive the expansion of the data center power market in the region. In addition, the rising demand for IT services in the region is also projected to propel expansion of the data center power market in the region. Asia Pacific is a rapidly developing market. Increasing inclination towards a cloud-based It infrastructure in the region is likely to motivate the growth of the market.

