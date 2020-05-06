Cosmetic Dentistry Market Key Developments Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Overview:

Cosmetic dentistry is a procedure to change or upgrade dental condition to enhance the look of the patient. The treatment encompasses activities like teeth whitening, straightening, reshaping, and realignment. The industry is gaining substantial traction due to the hike in technological integration and other various factors. The global Cosmetic Dentistry Market is slated to score a CAGR of 13.50 % over the review period from 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR), in their recent analytical report on the same market, revealed that the probability for future growth for the market is quite high.

Factors like aesthetic enhancement, better investment capacity, hike in technological inclusion, and others are expected to boost the global cosmetic dentistry market. Countries have also started promoting their regional markets as dentistry tourism hub, which can boost the cosmetic dentistry market.

Competitive Landscape:

Several companies are showing their increasing interest in the global cosmetic dentistry market. These companies are going to implement various strategies to cement their market position and take the global market forward. These companies are Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply International, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., A-dec Inc., Q & M Dental Group, Denxy Technology Co., Limited, Planmeca Oy, BioHorizons, Bicon, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Cortex Dental Implants, Remedent NV, and others. MRFR profiled these companies to understand trends that can score well for the company in the coming days.

In September 2019, Riverdale Healthcare made an acquisition as a part of their expansion strategy. They took over Archway Dental practice in Stokesley, a clinic that provides NHS dental care via three treatment rooms.

Segmentation:

The global cosmetic dentistry market, as per the report of MRFR, can be segmented into product type and end-user. This segmentation is expected to provide information regarding factors that can be used later in the coming years.

Based on the product type, the global cosmetic dentistry market can be segmented into dental systems & equipment, inlays & onlays, dental bridges, dental implants, dental crowns, dental veneers, orthodontic braces, and bonding agents. The dental systems & equipment segment can be further segmented into dental chairs, instrument delivery systems, light cure equipment, CAD/CAM systems, handpieces, dental lasers, scaling units, and dental radiology equipment. The dental radiology equipment comprises intra-oral radiology equipment, extra-oral radiology equipment, and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanners. The dental implants market includes titanium implants and zirconium implants. The dental bridges market consists traditional bridges, cantilever bridges, and Maryland bridges. The orthodontic braces market includes fixed braces and removable braces.

The cosmetic dentistry market, based on the end-user, can be segmented into hospitals and dental clinics. Both these segments are expected to fetch substantial revenue.

Regional Analysis:

The cosmetic dentistry market, by region, comprises the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Such a segmentation has its focus on specific benefits that these regional markets enjoy.

The America is leading the global market owing to its superior infrastructure, better technological inclusion, high expenditure capacity, and hike in the influence of entertainment & social media. These can be considered good traction provider. The region has North and South America. In the North, it is the US, Canada, and Mexico that are providing strong growth. In the South, Brazil and Argentina are countries that are expected to provide thrust.

The APAC region is expected to show a steady growth due to hike in infrastructural development of the healthcare industry. The region is also having a rise in the per capita income and its massive population is expected to assist the market growth in the coming years. On the other hand, Europe is showing significant changes. Feature-wise it has similarities with North America, but countries like Hungary is developing its base as dental tourism hub, which is expected to provide traction to the market.

