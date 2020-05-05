Transaction Monitoring Market: Business Rising Awareness, Financial Plan 2020 to 2024

Market Highlights

The upsurge in transactions has raised the need for monitoring of these activities to ensure reduced discrepancy. Reports that investigate the information and communication technology industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which produces reports on industry verticals that appraise the market expansion and prospects. The market is presumed to exploit a CAGR of 17.4 % to gain USD 19.32 billion in revenue by 2024.

The surge in customer transactions on a daily basis or in real time are the primary factors adding to the progress of the market for transaction monitoring. The demand to achieve proactive risk alerting is motivating the transaction monitoring market. Also, the incorporation of machine learning and artificial intelligence are expected to boost the transaction monitoring market.

Key Players:

The key players in the global Transaction Monitoring Market are identified based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. These include Fiserv, Inc. (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), FIS (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Fair Isaac Corporation (US), NICE Systems Ltd (Israel), ACI Worldwide (US), ACTICO GmbH (Germany), Bottomline Technologies (US), Beam Solutions, Inc. (US), Infrasoft Technologies (India), Software AG (Germany), Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (Ireland), and BAE Systems (UK). The key strategies adopted by most of the players are partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and the launch of solutions.

Segments

The application segment of the global transaction monitoring market have been divided into fraud detection and prevention, anti-money laundering, compliance management, and customer identity management. The anti-money laundering segment is expected to be one of the leading segments in the market and also register the highest CAGR.

On the basis of function, the market has been segmented as dashboard and reporting, case management, watch list screening, and KYC/customer onboarding. The dashboard and reporting function segment is expected to have a greater market size during the forecast period.

By vertical, the global transaction monitoring market has been divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, IT and telecommunication, retail, healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and others. The BFSI vertical is expected to be the largest segment, as almost all organizations in this industry deploy the transaction monitoring solutions.

By region, the global transaction monitoring market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global transaction monitoring market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to be the largest market with the US being a technologically advanced country deploying these solutions with the maximum number of leading market players.

