Toilet Paper Market Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast by 2025

Rising awareness towards health & hygiene and westernization of toilet culture to drive the growth of global toilet paper market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Toilet Paper Market By Type (One Layer, Two Layer, Ultra, Others), By Material (Fresh leaves, Recyclable Papers, Others), By End User (Household, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Others), Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global toilet paper market is poised to witness strong growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing westernization of toilet culture and rising disposable income are the major factors propelling the growth of toilet paper market. Also, rising awareness among people towards health and hygiene is making toilet paper a necessity, thereby driving the market growth. Additionally, with growing purchasing power, people are willing to spend on toilet papers, which is anticipated to supplement the market growth during the next five years. Additionally, as the world is witnessing shortage of water, there is an increasing shift towards use of toilet papers. As toilet papers are made from recyclable papers, various environment safety organizations are also promoting their use. This is giving major boost to the growth of toilet paper market. Moreover, continuous research & development has led to improvement in quality of toilet papers, which is further anticipated to propel the market growth. Furthermore, growth in hospitality and tourism industry is projected to positively impact the growth of the global toilet paper market over the coming years. However, there are certain factors that might restrict the growth of global toilet paper market. Some of the world’s largest consumer markets like India, find less use of toilet paper, especially for residential use due to cultural and hygiene reasons. Also, lack of awareness in rural areas is expected to limit the growth of toilet paper market across the globe.

Browse XX market data Tables and XX Figures spread through XXX Pages and an in-depth TOC on

“Global Toilet Paper Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/toilet-paper-market/4727.html

The global toilet paper market is segmented based on type, material, end user, distribution channel and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into one layer, two layers, ultra and others. The ultra segment is expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast years as they are thick, soft, and more absorbent in nature than other segments. Also, the two layers toilet paper often creates clogging and plumbing problem. Hence, consumers prefer using ultra type toilet papers, thereby driving growth of the segment. Based on material, the global toilet paper market is segmented into fresh leaves, recyclable papers and others. Among these, the recyclable paper segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth and is expected to dominate the global market until 2025 these as papers are made from post-consumer waste such as textbooks and newspapers, hence are environment friendly. Additionally, using recyclable toilet paper also means fewer trees need to be cut down, thereby fueling the market across the globe.

Major players operating in the global toilet paper market include Procter & Gamble Co, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Metsa, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Seventh Generation, Oji Holdings, Wausau Paper, Solaris, Cascades, Sofidel and Roses, and others. This market is highly competitive with presence of a large number of domestic and regional vendors. The manufacturers are working on establishing strong distribution network to enhance their market reach.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=4727

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“North America is the leading consumer in the global toilet paper market due to high per capita income and improved infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also emerging as a major consumer in this market and is expected to be the fastest growing region in the coming years due to the presence of large number of domestic manufacturers. Additionally, booming hospitality and infrastructure activities in the region also creating a huge demand for toilet papers,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Toilet Paper Market By Type (One Layer, Two Layer, Ultra, Others), By Material (Fresh leaves, Recyclable Papers, Others), By End User (Household, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Others), Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global toilet paper market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global toilet paper market.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com