The health insurance market to grow USD $1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period

Pune, Maharashtra, India, 2020 -With its recently published study “Health Insurance Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025”, The global market for health insurance will continue to see the biggest growth in investment.

Emerging COVID-19’s outbreaks and increasing awareness worldwide regarding various infectious diseases the growth in the health insurance market is expected to reach much higher during the forecast by 2025. The health insurance market was valued at $1.5 trillion in 2019 and is expected to witness 4.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The major factor that is expected to drive the health insurance market is various government policies along with increasing awareness about chronic disease across the globe due to change in lifestyle will fuel the health insurance market growth during the forecast period. 6 in 10 adults are affected with chronic disease in the USA which was reviewed last year by CDC.

The major players which are constantly undertaking various initiatives in the health insurance policies such as Aetna, Anthem Health Insurance, AIA, Allianz, AXA, Aviva, Blue Cross Blue Shield Companies, Cigna Health Corporation, HCSC, Highmark etc.

Table of Contents

1. Report Objective

2. Limitations and Assumptions

3. Research Methods (RM)

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Opportunities

5.3. Challenges

5.4. Restrains

6. Health Insurance Market, By Age Group

6.1. Minors

6.2. Adults

6.3. Senior Citizens

7. Health Insurance Market, By Timeline

7.1. Term Insurance

7.2. Life Insurance

8. Health Insurance Market, By Network

8.1. Exclusive Provider Organization

8.2. Health Maintenance Organization

8.3. Preferred Provider Organization

9. Health Insurance Market, By Type

9.1. Medical Insurance

9.2. Hospitalization Insurance

9.3. Income Protection Insurance

9.4. Critical Protect Insurance

10. Health Insurance Market, By Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East and Africa

11. Competitive Benchmark

11.1. Company Profiles

11.1.1. Aetna

11.1.2. Anthem Health Insurance

11.1.3. AIA

11.1.4. Allianz

11.1.5. AXA

11.1.6. Aviva

11.1.7. Blue Cross Blue Shield Companies

11.1.8. Cigna Health Corporation

11.1.9. HCSC

11.1.10. Highmark

*Business overview, Financials, New Services/Product Launches, Business Strategy, SWOT

11.2. Competitive Landscape

11.2.1. Ranking of Key Players for the Health Insurance Market, 2019

11.2.2. Micro Quadrant Overview

11.3. Market Share Analysis (Top 5 players)

Get the sample report: https://www.qnqmarketresearchinsights.com/Details/health-insurance-Market

50% DISCOUNT on the “Health Insurance Market” report as the COVID-19 pandemic is straining health systems worldwide.

About QnQ Market Research Insights

QnQ MRI’s relentless efforts to understand and analyze niche markets, we aim to discover and deliver insightful and intelligent solutions to our clients.

__________________________

Contact: sales@qnqmri.com | qnqmri@gmail.com

Related Links

https://www.qnqmarketresearchinsights.com