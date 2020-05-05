Global Scleroderma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

Our latest research report entitled Scleroderma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market (by disease indication (localised, linear, systemic scleroderma), drugs (corticosteroids, chelating agents, endothelin receptor antagonists, H2 blockers, prostacyclin analogues), diagnosis test (blood tests, cardiac diagnosis, capillaroscopy, echocardiogram & electrocardiogram, pulmonary diagnosis)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics growth factors. According to the report, the global scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Scleroderma is an autoimmune disease that affects the skin and other organs of the body. In scleroderma, the body’s immune system causes inflammation and other abnormalities in the tissues. Further, the skin and connective tissues become tight and hard, causing problems in the kidneys, lungs, internal system, blood vessels, and other areas. Overproduction of collagen results in scleroderma. From newborns to the senior, scleroderma can be developed in every age group.

Most frequently, it occurs between 25 to 55 ages. Patients suffering from scleroderma require diagnostic consulting with arthritis specialists, and/or dermatologists. Besides, blood studies and other numerous specialized tests are required depending upon which organs are affected. There are many treatments available to help specific symptoms of scleroderma but there is no cure for this. Moreover, 29th June is known as World Scleroderma Day.

Growing Incidence of Scleroderma and the Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Changes are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of Scleroderma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market

The growing incidence of scleroderma and the increasing prevalence of genetic changes are the key factors driving the growth of this market. Further, increasing awareness about preventive healthcare also boost the growth for scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market. As per the study, 2.5 million people worldwide have scleroderma, and 19,000 people are diagnosed with scleroderma in the U.K.

Moreover, increasing investment in R&D activities related to diagnosis and treatment of scleroderma and the Initiation of new medicines and the existence of disproportionate medical needs will create opportunities during upcoming years. On the contrary, the harmful effects of the drugs, and the high cost of healthcare connected with a diagnostic test of Scleroderma are limiting the growth of the market. Scleroderma is a long-term disease and requires a daily dose of drugs.

North America has Dominated the Scleroderma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market

Among the geographies, North America has dominated the scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market in the year 2017. Factors such as the development of new products and the existence of a wide number of clinics drive the growth for scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market in the North America region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the existence of favorable government action in supporting scleroderma diagnostics in Japan and Australia.

Scleroderma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The report on global scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market covers segments such as disease indication, drugs, and diagnosis test. On the basis of disease indication, the sub-markets include localised scleroderma, linear scleroderma, and systemic scleroderma.

On the basis of drugs, the sub-markets include corticosteroids, calcium channel blockers, chelating agents, endothelin receptor antagonists, immunosuppressive agents, H2 blockers, prostacyclin analogues, proton pump inhibitors, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis test, the sub-markets include blood tests, cardiac diagnosis, capillaroscopy, echocardiogram & electrocardiogram, gastrointestinal diagnosis, imaging, skin viscoelasticity, pulmonary diagnosis, and others.

Key Players in the Scleroderma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bayer AG, Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc, Pfizer Inc., Active Biotech AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

