Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market 2018 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2024

The global physiotherapy equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Physiotherapy is the treatment of disease, injury, or abnormality by physical methods such as massage, heat treatment, and exercise rather than by drugs or surgery. Physical therapy is used to improve a patient’s physical functions through physical examination, diagnosis, prognosis, physical intervention, rehabilitation, and patient education. Different types of physiotherapy equipment like ultrasound machines, electrotherapy equipment, magnetotherapy equipment, shockwave therapy, and laser therapy equipment are widely used in physiotherapy sessions.

Rising Cases of the Neurological and Cardiovascular Disorders among the People is the Other Factor for the Growth of Physiotherapy Equipment Market

An increasing number of accidents, chronic diseases, and injuries due to sports have created the need for Physiotherapy Equipment. The rising cases of the neurological and cardiovascular disorders among the people is the other factor for the growth of physiotherapy equipment market. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 17 million people die of cardiovascular diseases, mainly heart attacks and strokes in almost every year across the globe.

Furthermore, the growing population of old aged people and favorable healthcare reforms and technological advancements also triggers the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled professionals and lack of awareness about physiotherapy in emerging regions are some of the factors that hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advances, innovation by key manufacturers’, healthcare awareness, and growth from the emerging markets are expected to play a vital role in creating opportunities for the Physiotherapy equipment market in the coming years.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Segmentation

The report on the physiotherapy equipment market covers segments on equipment, applications and end-users. Equipment is further segmented into ultrasound, electrotherapy, cryotherapy, hydrotherapy, heat therapy, laser therapy units, multi-exercise therapy unit, continuous passive motion units and other equipment types.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into neurological, cardiovascular and pulmonary, musculoskeletal, and other applications. Based on end-users, the physiotherapy equipment market is categorized into hospitals, homes, rehabilitation centers/clinics. Hospitals hold the largest share due to a large patient pool and execution of various programs by hospitals based on the need of patients.

North America Holds the Largest Share in the Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

North America holds the largest share in the global physiotherapy equipment market due to an increase in the cases of neurological disorders and cardiovascular diseases. The other factor that attributes the market growth is the favorable initiatives that are taken by the government.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing physiotherapy equipment market due to the growing aged population, growing awareness and growing quality of healthcare infrastructure. Growing awareness among the population and development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries like India and china are the factors for the growth of the market in the Asia-pacific region.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

The global physiotherapy equipment market comprises with the players, Enraf-Nonius, Patterson Medical Holdings, Inc., Kindred Healthcare, Inc., DJO Global, Enraf-Nonius, US Physical Therapy, Isokinetic, Inc. and Concentra Operating Corporation. Acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and growth of advanced equipment are the key strategies used by these companies for geographical expansions and to increase their share.

