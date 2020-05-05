Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

The latest report on Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market’s segment market shares in each geographic region are mentioned in the report, along with the historic and forecast growth rates. Each segment represented visually with supporting reasons to justify the growth rates. IGR’s report also covers drivers and restraints in the blood transfusion diagnostics market. The report also includes a SWOT analysis to present the indicators of strength, weakness, prospects, and risk of the market until the completion of the projection period in 2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/3288

Blood transfusion is a lifesaving procedure used for transferring blood or blood products into one’s circulation intravenously. It is also helpful in acute medical conditions to transfer whole blood and replace lost components of the blood receipt.Blood transfusion diagnostic plays a vital role in the blood transfusion in order to avoid infection to blood receiver. Blood transfusion diagnostics are products that are used to conduct a test before transfusion of blood and blood products from a blood donor to the receiver.

Increased Government Initiative about Blood Safety and Availability Automatically Ample the Demand For Blood Transfusion Diagnostic Market

Growing incidences of chronic diseases such as aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia, and leukemia owing to the rapid growth in geriatric population and coupled with increasing occurrences of surgical procedure across the globe drive the demand of blood transfusion diagnostic market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that 100,000 people are suffering from sickle cell disease in the U.S. each year.

Moreover, increased government initiative about blood safety and availability automatically ample the demand for blood transfusion diagnostic market. However, the lack of skilled manpower for the blood transfusion diagnostics could retrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancement in blood transfusion equipment is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the blood transfusion diagnostic market during the forecast period.

Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report along with 30% Discount on the Study: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/3288

“We have Decided to Extend our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Global on Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Amidst COVID-19.”

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global blood transfusion diagnostic market is bifurcated into reagents, and instruments and kits. Instruments and kits segment accounted to be the largest share in this market. Increasing cases of blood transfusion procedures across the globecontribute the high consumption of instruments and kits for blood transfusion diagnostic. Based on application, the market is segmented into disease screening, and blood grouping. Based on end-user, the global blood transfusion diagnostic market is divided intodiagnostic laboratories, plasma fractionation companies, hospitals, and others.

North America is Expected to Hold Maximum Market Share in Blood Transfusion Diagnostic Market

Geographically, North America is expected to hold maximum market share in blood transfusion diagnostic market. Increased demand for blood transfusion to avoid difficulties in medical procedures and high percentages of voluntary blood donors in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada are major driving factors beneficial for the growth of blood transfusion diagnostic market in North America region.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to an increased requirement for blood transfusion and growing awareness regarding disease screening in countries in the region. The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to experience adequate growth in the blood transfusion diagnostics market in the coming years.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Competitive Analysis

The major key players in the global transfusion diagnostic market are Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, DiaSorin S.p.A, Abbott., Grifols, S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Beckman Coulter, Inc. product innovation and merger and acquisition are major strategies to gain greater market share.

Spanish Pharmaceuticals Manufacturer Grifols Acquired A Stakein the ChineseCompany for USD 1.9 bln

In March2019, Spanish multinational pharmaceutical and chemicals manufacturer Grifols SA has agreed to purchase a stake in Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. for USD 1.9 billion as it looks to gain a foothold in the country’s fast-growing blood-products market. Grifols which is the world’s largest manufacturer of immunoglobulin would provide the technology and expertise, as well as engineering services to Shanghai RAAS in exchange for fees while the Chinese company will become the former’s exclusive distributor of plasma-derived products and transfusion diagnostic solutions in China.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at :https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-blood-transfusion-diagnostics-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: