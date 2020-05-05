Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

The latest report on Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the blockchain technology in healthcare market by application (claims adjudication & billing management, clinical data exchange & interoperability, supply chain management, other applications), end user (healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast.

In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of blockchain technology in healthcare such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run. According to the report, the global blockchain technology in healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 69.70% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/2726

The blockchain is an emerging technology. Blockchain technology came into limelight with the introduction of cryptocurrencies. The blockchain is a peer-to-peer distributed ledger technology that works through 3 major components namely distributed network, shared ledger, and digital transaction. Blockchain technology offers several benefits such as increased transaction speed, reduces data duplication, fewer chances of failure and high governance & trust. Blockchain technology is currently disrupting several industries with incredible improvements in the existing business models.

Currently, blockchain technology is making a considerable impact in the healthcare sector. In healthcare systems, information on the patient’s database is stored in bits and pieces. Healthcare system lacks a centralized information network system through which patient’s data can be easily accessed at the times of need. Besides this, is information stored on the physical memory of a particular system of hospitals can get corrupt within or the information can be altered through anyone who has access to that system. Blockchain in healthcare offers security, scalability and data privacy.

Blockchain Can Transform Revenue Cycle Management, Drug Supply Management, and Clinical Trials to Prevent Frauds

Healthcare industry generates a vast amount of critical such as health records of patients, medicine and hospital billings, information on procurement and utilization of drugs and information on clinical trials. This several critical information is always unorganized and scattered across various systems. Blockchain technology is used to compile disease registries, inpatient records, and information on supply and demand on drugs. Thus, this can help governments as well as hospitals to make necessary and precautionary arrangements for the future.

Electronic health records are one of the one growing trends owing to increased use of cloud based EHR software, the rapid surge in aging population, and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases and instant availability of real-time patients records. Here, blockchain can be utilized to make the EHR more reliable. Besides this, blockchain can transform revenue cycle management, drug supply management, and clinical trials to prevent frauds.

Going further, claims and reimbursement policies can be automatically verified and there would be fewer frauds or manipulations. These above-mentioned factors are driving the adoption of blockchain in healthcare. However, difficulty in integration with the existing system and the high cost of deployment can slow down the adoption of blockchain in technology.

Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report along with 30% Discount on the Study: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/2726

“We have Decided to Extend our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Global on Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Amidst COVID-19.”

North America Holds the Maximum Market Shares in the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market

Among the regions, North America holds the maximum market shares in the blockchain technology in healthcare market. The high adoption of advanced technology and the growing application of blockchain in healthcare are expected to contribute to the growth of the blockchain technology market across North America. Besides this, the presence of blockchain technology offers several benefits to healthcare institutions.

In addition, investments made by healthcare institutions to upgrade and modernize their infrastructure and information system boost the growth of the blockchain technology across the healthcare segment. In addition, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the blockchain technology market owing to the growing adoption of the blockchain across various industries owing to growing healthcare infrastructure.

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market: Segmentation

The report on global blockchain technology in healthcare market covers segments such as application, and end user. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include claims adjudication & billing management, clinical data exchange & interoperability, supply chain management, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

Market Major Key Players of the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the blockchain technology in healthcare market such as Medicalchain SA, Factom Inc, Patientory Inc, ISOLVE TECHNOLOGIES, Hashed Health, PokitDok, Inc., Guardtime Federal, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and iSolve LLC.

Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-blockchain-technology-in-healthcare-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: