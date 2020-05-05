Albumin Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Albumin Market (by application (claims adjudication & billing management, clinical data exchange & interoperability, supply chain management, other applications), end-user (healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of albumin.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure albumin cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential albumin growth factors. According to the report, the global albumin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Albumin is a water-soluble protein founded in blood plasma. It acts as a transponder for various substances such as hormones, vitamins, and enzymes. It plays a predominant role in regulating blood function. Albumin has a different application like stabilizer, antibacterial, antioxidant, the universal carrier in rheumatoid arthritis and plays a role in the delivery of anticancer drugs. Serum albumin is the most abundant blood plasma protein. Human serum albumin and bovine serum albumin are different type’s serum albumin that is obtained from human plasma and bovine plasma, respectively.

Technological Advancement in Drug Delivery and Drug Formulations Creates Significant Opportunities for the Albumin Industry

The growing occurrence of rare diseases, shocks, trauma, liver conditions, burns, and other injury or surgery is the key factor that promotes the growth of the albumin market. Albumin is used to replace blood volume loss resulting from trauma such as severe burns or an injury that causes blood loss. Moreover, the rising consumption of albumin in various applications such as drug discovery, drug formulation, and vaccines contributes to the growth of this market. Albumin has been used to prepare microcapsules for drug delivery system.

Apart from this, expanding awareness about the benefits of albumin, the rise in the non-therapeutic application of albumin and high demand for albumin in research and development activities are other key factors drives the growth of the market. However, the adverse effects associated with human serum albumin (HSA) administration and strict regulations criteria are hampering the growth of the albumin market. The shift towards serum-free products is having a negative impact on the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancement in drug delivery and drug formulations creates significant opportunities for the albumin industry.

Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in the Albumin Market

North America and Europe region are expected to be an attractive market for albumin due to rapid development in the use of albumin for non-therapeutical applications. A large number of pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are more invested in life science is anticipated to escalate the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the albumin market owing to the growing awareness about albumin products. Countries such as China, India, Korea, and Japan are significantly focusing on medical research. The use of albumin for research purpose has a positive impact on the growth of albumin market in the Middle East and Africa region.

Albumin Market: Segmentation

The report on global albumin market covers segments such as source, type, application, and end user. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include animal sources and plant sources. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include human serum albumin bovine serum albumin and recombinant albumin. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include drug delivery, therapeutic, culture media, and vaccine ingredient. On the basis of the end user, the sub-markets include pharmaceutical & biotechnology, research institutes, and others.

Albumin Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the albumin market such as Baxalta Incorporated, Amgen, Biotest AG, Baxter International Inc., China Biologic Products, Inc., Celgene, Grifols SA, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, CSL Behring LLC, Octapharma AG, Novozymes A/S, and Sigma-Aldrich Co.

