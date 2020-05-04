“India to emerge strong in Global Markets” said Industrialist Mr. Pradeep Gupta at IIF Webinar on 4th May, 2020

Indian Institute of Finance hosted the 17th IIF Webinar series on “Essence of Life and Growth” by Mr. Pradeep Gupta, Industrialist and Chairman, Galaxy Ventures Pvt. Ltd., INDIA. He is also Chairman of Café Buddy’s Foods Pvt Ltd; formerly worked for over 40 years with Dabur, Modi, Glaxo, Accor Bongrain SA and French Companies; President GMA (1997-99); council Member Indo French Chamber of Commerce (1999-00) and European Bus. Group. The Webinar was moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India (www.financeindia.org). The Webinar was attended by over 100 global participants from USA, Finland, UK, Japan, Africa, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, India and others.

Addressing the participants of Webinar, Mr. Gupta said life is not about finding yourself but instead creating yourself. To be happy in life one need to have purpose of living and satisfaction with what we have. Money and mental satisfaction both are important for life at different stage of life for different people. If you want to be happy in life you should have a purpose for living.

According to Dr. Gupta, currently India has good advantage and opportunity to emerge in global market as we have good companies putting up their manufacturing unit in India after leaving China. India’s social system is also in the right place. In India, bureaucratic system should be simple to catch the opportunity to grow in global economy. Healthcare services and agriculture are the sectors would go up after this time feels Mr. Gupta. Youth should be positive, lateral and research based thinking towards their career in this crisis. Mr. Gupta appreciated the efforts of Indian Institute of Finance for organising such informative and motivating session on Essence of life and growth apart from their rich contribution in the field of management and finance. We need institutions to create the right kind of human capital for India tomorrow.

Large number of Questions from amongst over 100 participants were asked by Mr. Asoke K. Laha (President & CEO, Interra IT USA); Prof. Dr. Junzo Watada (Waseda University, JAPAN & Petronas University, MALAYSIA), Ms. Tejaswini Dogree (India) and many others.

Indian Institute of Finance has initiated the interactive IIF Webinar Series on “Essence of Life and Growth” with the prime objective to bring forth positivity of life based on the life experiences one has gained over 3-4 decades of personal life experiences, professional life, the nation, the economy and the world at large, having seen different colours of life based on ups and downs one has witnessed.